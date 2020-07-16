Apartment List
Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:50 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Ingalls Park, IL with hardwood floors

1 of 9

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
32 Clairmont Avenue
32 Clairmont Avenue, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1080 sqft
Quiet, wooded Dead end street. Old Plank Trail Bike path at end of block. Well cared for 2 bedroom with additional office/den, 1 bath home for rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:52 PM
1 Unit Available
302 Hartford Place
302 Hartford Place, Ingalls Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
800 sqft
This Joliet Ingalls Park ranch home is super clean and affordable.
Results within 5 miles of Ingalls Park
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
3 Units Available
Pheasant Run
1 Bradford Rd, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
860 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious community offers 24-hour maintenance, landscaped grounds, and package receiving. Units feature air conditioner, patio or balcony, and extra storage. Located near Highway 53, minutes from shopping and restaurants.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
651 WHITLEY Avenue
651 Whitley Avenue, Joliet, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2018 sqft
This home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom with marble ensuite, whirlpool tub and separate shower. Ceramic flooring in bathroom, kitchen and main level laundry room. Newer double-pane Anderson windows throughtout.
Results within 10 miles of Ingalls Park
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
$
21 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments
Highpoint
175 S Highpoint Dr, Romeoville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,351
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1117 sqft
Situated nearby all the shopping and dining options that South Weber Road has to offer, this community features a concierge, volleyball court, gym and clubhouse for residents to enjoy. Apartments have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
22 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,247
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,401
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
811 Gael Dr Unit B
811 Gael Drive, Joliet, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
882 sqft
2 bd 1 ba townhome Joliet - 2 bd 1 ba townhome hardwood floors! Partially finished basement, updated eat in kitchen and front deck. Attached 1 car garage and all appliances stay including a washer and dryer.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lakewood Falls
296 RICHMOND Drive
296 Richmond Drive, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1668 sqft
GORGEOUS REMODELED HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD FALLS CLUB!! 3 BEDROOMS PLUS A LOFT/DEN AND 2.1 BATHS! WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS IN THE ENTIRE HOUSE, UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED. UPDATED BATHROOMS! READY TO MOVE IN!!

1 of 11

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
1530 Centennial Drive - 118
1530 Centennial Drive, Joliet, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
610 sqft
Newly remodeled units, new appliances, washer and dryer in unit

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Ingalls Park, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Ingalls Park renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

