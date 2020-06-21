125 Acacia Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse gym game room parking pool pool table

Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs. 2 cat maximum permitted. No co-signers or out-of-state signers. 1-year lease minimum. One months security deposit. Credit score and criminal background check. Minimum credit score of 650. Income needs to be 3x the mo. rent. Income/employment verification requirement. If self-employed, income verification by providing 2 years' tax return. No liens, bankruptcies, foreclosures, judgments, or unpaid debts in collection. Must comply with the Rules and By-Laws of the Wilshire Green Condo Association. 1 underground parking space avail. for additional $100/month.