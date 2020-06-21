All apartments in Indian Head Park
Find more places like 125 Acacia Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indian Head Park, IL
/
125 Acacia Circle
Last updated June 21 2020 at 6:12 AM

125 Acacia Circle

125 Acacia Circle · (630) 369-2000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

125 Acacia Circle, Indian Head Park, IL 60525

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 611 · Avail. now

$1,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 950 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
pool
pool table
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs. 2 cat maximum permitted. No co-signers or out-of-state signers. 1-year lease minimum. One months security deposit. Credit score and criminal background check. Minimum credit score of 650. Income needs to be 3x the mo. rent. Income/employment verification requirement. If self-employed, income verification by providing 2 years' tax return. No liens, bankruptcies, foreclosures, judgments, or unpaid debts in collection. Must comply with the Rules and By-Laws of the Wilshire Green Condo Association. 1 underground parking space avail. for additional $100/month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Acacia Circle have any available units?
125 Acacia Circle has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 125 Acacia Circle have?
Some of 125 Acacia Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Acacia Circle currently offering any rent specials?
125 Acacia Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Acacia Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Acacia Circle is pet friendly.
Does 125 Acacia Circle offer parking?
Yes, 125 Acacia Circle offers parking.
Does 125 Acacia Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 Acacia Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Acacia Circle have a pool?
Yes, 125 Acacia Circle has a pool.
Does 125 Acacia Circle have accessible units?
No, 125 Acacia Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Acacia Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 Acacia Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Acacia Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Acacia Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 125 Acacia Circle?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILEvanston, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILDes Plaines, IL
Palatine, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILBurr Ridge, ILWestern Springs, ILHinsdale, ILLa Grange, ILWillowbrook, ILBrookfield, IL
Darien, ILClarendon Hills, ILWestmont, ILSummit, ILBroadview, ILOakbrook Terrace, ILMaywood, ILForest Park, ILOak Lawn, ILBerwyn, ILChicago Ridge, ILOrland Park, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity