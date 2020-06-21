125 Acacia Circle

Amenities
Super Sixth floor condo with all the modern finishes in a property with indoor and outdoor pools AND fitness center. Newly remodeled Clubhouse, Billiard room/game room, library/reading room, beautiful grounds for walking. No smoking. No dogs. 2 cat maximum permitted. No co-signers or out-of-state signers. 1-year lease minimum. One months security deposit. Credit score and criminal background check. Minimum credit score of 650. Income needs to be 3x the mo. rent. Income/employment verification requirement. If self-employed, income verification by providing 2 years' tax return. No liens, bankruptcies, foreclosures, judgments, or unpaid debts in collection. Must comply with the Rules and By-Laws of the Wilshire Green Condo Association. 1 underground parking space avail. for additional $100/month.