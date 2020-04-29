All apartments in Hoffman Estates
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

1475 Rebecca Dr 102

1475 Rebecca Drive · (630) 956-2402
Location

1475 Rebecca Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169
Moon Lake Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 102 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 900 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
tennis court
Unit 102 Available 07/01/20 Condo - Property Id: 106449

First floor end unit with privet patio!
Completely Remodeled,Freshly Painted!
Two bedroom and 1.5 bathrooms Condo.
Gas, Water, Garbage disposal and Outside Cleaning ( snow removal, patio bushes' trimming) are included in Rent. Beautifully decorated lobby. New air conditioners. Two free parking. Tennis court, Swimmimg pool. Beautiful Golf course, Outside grills for BBQ
Don't miss the opportunity!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/106449
Property Id 106449

(RLNE5856996)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 have any available units?
1475 Rebecca Dr 102 has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 have?
Some of 1475 Rebecca Dr 102's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 currently offering any rent specials?
1475 Rebecca Dr 102 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 pet-friendly?
No, 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hoffman Estates.
Does 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 offer parking?
Yes, 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 does offer parking.
Does 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 have a pool?
Yes, 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 has a pool.
Does 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 have accessible units?
No, 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 does not have accessible units.
Does 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1475 Rebecca Dr 102 has units with dishwashers.
