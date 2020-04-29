All apartments in Hoffman Estates
Find more places like 1260 West Sturbridge Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hoffman Estates, IL
/
1260 West Sturbridge Drive
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:46 PM

1260 West Sturbridge Drive

1260 West Sturbridge Drive · (708) 426-1607
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hoffman Estates
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1260 West Sturbridge Drive, Hoffman Estates, IL 60192
Westbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bathroom split level home. The main level has been updated with a completely open concept. Great kitchen , quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, double oven, five burner stove, and more. Spacious bedrooms with plenty of closet space. There are a large deck and patio. Steps away from parks.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov. Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our offiace. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1260 West Sturbridge Drive have any available units?
1260 West Sturbridge Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hoffman Estates, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hoffman Estates Rent Report.
What amenities does 1260 West Sturbridge Drive have?
Some of 1260 West Sturbridge Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1260 West Sturbridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1260 West Sturbridge Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1260 West Sturbridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1260 West Sturbridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1260 West Sturbridge Drive offer parking?
No, 1260 West Sturbridge Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1260 West Sturbridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1260 West Sturbridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1260 West Sturbridge Drive have a pool?
No, 1260 West Sturbridge Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1260 West Sturbridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1260 West Sturbridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1260 West Sturbridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1260 West Sturbridge Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1260 West Sturbridge Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Barrington Lakes Apartments
2200 Hassell Rd
Hoffman Estates, IL 60169

Similar Pages

Hoffman Estates 1 BedroomsHoffman Estates 2 Bedrooms
Hoffman Estates 3 BedroomsHoffman Estates Dog Friendly Apartments
Hoffman Estates Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILWoodridge, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, IL
North Aurora, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, ILWest Dundee, ILSouth Elgin, ILGeneva, ILLake Forest, ILBensenville, ILLa Grange, ILWarrenville, ILBurr Ridge, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity