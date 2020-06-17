Rent Calculator
901 2nd Street
901 2nd St
·
No Longer Available
901 2nd St, Highland, IL 62249
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom upstairs unit. Pets allowed with additional deposit and pet rent.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 901 2nd Street have any available units?
901 2nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Highland, IL
.
Is 901 2nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
901 2nd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 2nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 901 2nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 901 2nd Street offer parking?
No, 901 2nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 901 2nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 901 2nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 2nd Street have a pool?
No, 901 2nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 901 2nd Street have accessible units?
No, 901 2nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 901 2nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 901 2nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 901 2nd Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 901 2nd Street does not have units with air conditioning.
