730 Judson 18
730 Judson 18

730 Judson Avenue · (773) 879-1128
Location

730 Judson Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Unit 18 · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243

Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views
Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.
UNIT PHOTOS - Newly rehabbed with in unit laundry ~ air conditioner and granite counter tops.
Tenant ===>heat, water, trash, gas and electric
ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT + $35 monthly community fee
Outdoor Balcony facing North
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243243
Property Id 243243

(RLNE5647204)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 730 Judson 18 have any available units?
730 Judson 18 has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 730 Judson 18 have?
Some of 730 Judson 18's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 730 Judson 18 currently offering any rent specials?
730 Judson 18 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 730 Judson 18 pet-friendly?
Yes, 730 Judson 18 is pet friendly.
Does 730 Judson 18 offer parking?
No, 730 Judson 18 does not offer parking.
Does 730 Judson 18 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 730 Judson 18 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 730 Judson 18 have a pool?
No, 730 Judson 18 does not have a pool.
Does 730 Judson 18 have accessible units?
No, 730 Judson 18 does not have accessible units.
Does 730 Judson 18 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 730 Judson 18 has units with dishwashers.
Does 730 Judson 18 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 730 Judson 18 has units with air conditioning.
