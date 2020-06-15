730 Judson 18

Amenities
Highland Park @ Ravinia Studio ~ In Unit Laundry - Property Id: 243243
Highland Park - Large Studio In Unit Laundry Great Views
Ravinia - Enjoy this wonderful updated studio. Hardwood floors, pet friendly available now.
UNIT PHOTOS - Newly rehabbed with in unit laundry ~ air conditioner and granite counter tops.
Tenant ===>heat, water, trash, gas and electric
ONE MONTH SECURITY DEPOSIT + $35 monthly community fee
Outdoor Balcony facing North
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/243243
Property Id 243243
(RLNE5647204)