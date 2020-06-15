All apartments in Highland Park
700 Park Avenue

700 Park Avenue West · (847) 579-9745
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

700 Park Avenue West, Highland Park, IL 60035

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Studio

Unit Studio, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
media room
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
media room
dogs allowed
HIGHLAND PARK STUDIO on a 38 ACRE WOODED PARK - Property Id: 216869

Wonderful, adorable studio overlooking 38 acre Sunset Woods Park. And just a short walk to downtown Highland Park's many great restaurants, shops, theater, the Metra and beautiful Lake Michigan!! Clean and quiet building, professionally managed and maintained in a very sought after location!

Photos are representative of unit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/216869
Property Id 216869

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5775205)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 Park Avenue have any available units?
700 Park Avenue has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Park Avenue have?
Some of 700 Park Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and media room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 Park Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 700 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 700 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 700 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 700 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 700 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 700 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Park Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Park Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
