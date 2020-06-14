650 Central Ave Highland Park

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking dogs allowed

Vintage 1 Bedroom in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 248919



Charming very large one bedroom with with fully renovated kitchen including granite countertops, modern cabinets and great appliances. Very high ceilings, lots of closet space, beautiful hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm.



Great location in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.



You control the AC. Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.



Call, Text or Email Megan@HillcoRealty.com or 847-323-1060 for a viewing.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248919

Property Id 248919



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5775199)