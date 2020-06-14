All apartments in Highland Park
650 Central Ave Highland Park
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM

650 Central Ave Highland Park

650 Central Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

650 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
Vintage 1 Bedroom in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 248919

Charming very large one bedroom with with fully renovated kitchen including granite countertops, modern cabinets and great appliances. Very high ceilings, lots of closet space, beautiful hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm.

Great location in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.

You control the AC. Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.

Call, Text or Email Megan@HillcoRealty.com or 847-323-1060 for a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248919
Property Id 248919

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5775199)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 650 Central Ave Highland Park have any available units?
650 Central Ave Highland Park doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Highland Park, IL.
What amenities does 650 Central Ave Highland Park have?
Some of 650 Central Ave Highland Park's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 650 Central Ave Highland Park currently offering any rent specials?
650 Central Ave Highland Park isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 650 Central Ave Highland Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 650 Central Ave Highland Park is pet friendly.
Does 650 Central Ave Highland Park offer parking?
Yes, 650 Central Ave Highland Park does offer parking.
Does 650 Central Ave Highland Park have units with washers and dryers?
No, 650 Central Ave Highland Park does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 650 Central Ave Highland Park have a pool?
No, 650 Central Ave Highland Park does not have a pool.
Does 650 Central Ave Highland Park have accessible units?
No, 650 Central Ave Highland Park does not have accessible units.
Does 650 Central Ave Highland Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 650 Central Ave Highland Park has units with dishwashers.
Does 650 Central Ave Highland Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 650 Central Ave Highland Park has units with air conditioning.
