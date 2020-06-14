650 Central Ave Highland Park

Amenities
Vintage 1 Bedroom in Downtown Highland Park - Property Id: 248919
Charming very large one bedroom with with fully renovated kitchen including granite countertops, modern cabinets and great appliances. Very high ceilings, lots of closet space, beautiful hardwood floors and lots of vintage charm.
Great location in the heart of downtown Highland Park...walking distance to restaurants, shops, Metra, and library. Quiet, elegant vintage building.
You control the AC. Laundry facilities in building and parking in back of building.
Call, Text or Email Megan@HillcoRealty.com or 847-323-1060 for a viewing.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/248919
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5775199)