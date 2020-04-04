Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym media room

1875 Cavell Ave., Highland Park, IL 60035 - Check out our interactive 3D tour! Look no further - move in ready, stylishly updated, nearly 3000 sq ft of living space, and a large yard with patio all in a great location w/ parks just steps away & BRAND NEW ROOF! Step through the front door and be greeted by a bright and airy living space featuring vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and gleaming hardwood flooring. The eat in kitchen offers granite c-tops, all SS appliances, 42" blonde maple cabinets w/ crown moulding, and mirrored backsplash. LL family room offers sliders to your spacious stamped concrete patio - lots of room for your summer entertaining. Finished sub basement would make an excellent home theatre or gym. 2nd lvl offers lrg Master Suite w/ private full bath(remodeled 2013) plus two add'l BR's w/ shared full bath. New HVAC 2013. New H2O heater 2017, New windows 2014, New sump pump 2018, New electrical panel 2019. Deerfield or Highland Park HS. Less than 10 mins to HP Metra, easy access to I94 for your convenience.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5427480)