Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:29 AM

1875 Cavell Ave.

1875 Cavell Avenue · (847) 877-9881
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1875 Cavell Avenue, Highland Park, IL 60035
Chesterfield Sherwood Forest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1875 Cavell Ave. · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
media room
1875 Cavell Ave., Highland Park, IL 60035 - Check out our interactive 3D tour! Look no further - move in ready, stylishly updated, nearly 3000 sq ft of living space, and a large yard with patio all in a great location w/ parks just steps away & BRAND NEW ROOF! Step through the front door and be greeted by a bright and airy living space featuring vaulted ceilings, recessed lighting, and gleaming hardwood flooring. The eat in kitchen offers granite c-tops, all SS appliances, 42" blonde maple cabinets w/ crown moulding, and mirrored backsplash. LL family room offers sliders to your spacious stamped concrete patio - lots of room for your summer entertaining. Finished sub basement would make an excellent home theatre or gym. 2nd lvl offers lrg Master Suite w/ private full bath(remodeled 2013) plus two add'l BR's w/ shared full bath. New HVAC 2013. New H2O heater 2017, New windows 2014, New sump pump 2018, New electrical panel 2019. Deerfield or Highland Park HS. Less than 10 mins to HP Metra, easy access to I94 for your convenience.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427480)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Cavell Ave. have any available units?
1875 Cavell Ave. has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1875 Cavell Ave. have?
Some of 1875 Cavell Ave.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Cavell Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Cavell Ave. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Cavell Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1875 Cavell Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Highland Park.
Does 1875 Cavell Ave. offer parking?
No, 1875 Cavell Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 1875 Cavell Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1875 Cavell Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Cavell Ave. have a pool?
No, 1875 Cavell Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1875 Cavell Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1875 Cavell Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Cavell Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1875 Cavell Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1875 Cavell Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1875 Cavell Ave. has units with air conditioning.
