/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:34 PM
64 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Hazel Crest, IL
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black
Results within 1 mile of Hazel Crest
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301
17984 Amherst Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
900 sqft
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Condo Available For Rent! - To Schedule Click Link: https://blueprint-investments.youcanbook.me For Questions: Call or Text 312-260-9903 17984 Amherst Ct. Unit 301 Country Club Hills, IL 60478 2 bedrooms 1.1 bathroom Rent: $1300.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17985 Huntleigh Ct
17985 Huntleigh Court, Country Club Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1100 sqft
***Serious applicants only - Must complete pre-screening. If you can't respond to the pre-screening questions, please don't inquire about this condo. It is the only way to view the condo. Available NOW*** -Large master bedroom suite, .
Results within 5 miles of Hazel Crest
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
9 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
1 Unit Available
Islander Apartments
1900 Broadway St, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
800 sqft
Islander Apartments are located in Blue Island, Illinois, south of Chicago! This 84-unit community is professionally managed by Lumen Property Management and features two-bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 20 at 02:19pm
3 Units Available
Olympic Village
31 Olympic Village, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
898 sqft
At Olympic Village youll find beautiful maple cabinets, ceramic tile baths and energy efficient appliances to make your life comfortable and oh-so-pleasant.\n\nCoin operated laundry facilities. Air conditioning.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
72 w 15th street Garden apt
72 West 15th Street, Chicago Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Unit Garden apt Available 07/01/20 Garden apt - Property Id: 296067 Newly remodeled two bedroom 1 bath garden apartment near library & Transportation fresh new paint new floors throughout new countertops and cabinets apartment is disinfected with
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14607 Karlov
14607 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
14607 karlov - Property Id: 210902 $300 OFF RENT!!! Two bedroom 1.5 bath on quiet block in Midlothian. Large eat-in kitchen, good size bedroom, plenty of closet space, extra half bath in master bedroom carpet, and heat included.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4147 Lindenwood Drive 2N
4147 Lindenwood Drive, Matteson, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1100 sqft
Unit 2N Available 08/01/20 4147 Lindenwood - Property Id: 281048 All utilities are included; tenant pays electric. Looking for a responsible tenant who will take great care of the property.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
14818 Oak St.
14818 Oak Street, Dolton, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
Adorable and squeaky clean ranch. Brand new flooring throughout. Freshly painted neutral colors to match any decor! - Super cute one story 2 bedroom single family house.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:04pm
1 Unit Available
2111 West 135th Pl.
2111 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
13751 Lamon Avenue
13751 Lamon Ave, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1047 sqft
Welcome to this bright and cozy 2 bedroom 2 bathroom condo available for lease. This 3rd floor unit includes; laminate flooring, stainless steal appliances, large master bed with connected private bath. Neutral colors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
15824 PEGGY Lane
15824 Peggy Lane, Oak Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Third floor rental available in great location. Unit features 2 large bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms and spacious balcony. Well-maintained building is located in Crime-Free Housing neighborhood.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
72 East 138th Street
72 East 138th Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 72 East 138th Street in Riverdale. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
1 Unit Available
3633 147th Place
3633 147th Place, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
980 sqft
Spacious 2 bedrooms with 2 full baths, large bedrooms, and living space. Fenced in yard, close to parks, metra, public transportation, schools, shopping and churches.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
315 West 149th Place
315 West 149th Place, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$790
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 315 West 149th Place in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Harvey
1 Unit Available
90 West 154th Street
90 West 154th Street, Harvey, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 90 West 154th Street in Harvey. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 6
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14631 Lamon Avenue
14631 Lamon Avenue, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
950 sqft
Two bedroom, newly painted, carpeted, with front/balcony located in a safe, friendly community. Near strip mall, and restaurants, public transportation, and Metra Stations. (RLNE5657937)
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14415 S Clark St
14415 South Clark Street, Riverdale, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Newly Rehabbed 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Single Family Home - Property Id: 235595 THIS PROPERTY IS FOR SALE ONLY! (THIS HOUSE COULD BE YOURS FOR ONLY $575 A MONTH!!) REQUIREMENTS FOR APPROVAL: * 580 + Credit Score * Filed taxes past 2 years * No
1 of 11
Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
447 East 192nd Street
447 192nd Street, Glenwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
900 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM / 1 BATH UNIT IN QUIET BUILDING. ALL NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS APPLIANCES, REMODELED BATHROOM WITH NEW TILE, VANITY, NEW WINDOWS. HEAT, WATER, PARKING INCLUDED IN RENT.
1 of 10
Last updated October 8 at 12:34pm
1 Unit Available
3625 147th St
3625 147th Street, Midlothian, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Large two Bedroom. Steps from Metra. Perfect for the City Commute. Appliances and Heat are Included. Private Parking. Very close to Interstate Access I-294 & I-57 Interchange. Private Laundry Room. Great schools and parks.
Results within 10 miles of Hazel Crest
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Mount Greenwood
4 Units Available
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, ILHammond, IN
Romeoville, ILPark Ridge, ILLisle, ILSkokie, ILBerwyn, ILWestmont, ILGriffith, INLansing, ILMidlothian, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILHarvey, IL