24620 North Old Mchenry Road

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking bbq/grill garage media room

Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything. The best part? You're actually located just minutes away from shopping, groceries, restaurants, theaters, schools, and the lake! The LAWN CARE is also INCLUDED!! Lake Zurich schools! This home features newer carpet on the main level. Newer windows keeps the elements and the noise out! But you'll want to open them up to enjoy the fresh breezes. It's surprisingly spacious inside! Yesterday's kitchen has been updated for today's lifestyle too. Main floor bedroom and full bath. The main living areas are quite large, ready for quiet nights or family gatherings. A huge 2nd floor loft is perfect for work or play! There's ample storage space in the full basement as well as the washer and dryer, which are included for your use. There's also an attached 1.5 car garage. You've found home! Sorry, no pets or Section 8 vouchers accepted. Household limit of 3 adults please.