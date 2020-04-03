All apartments in Hawthorn Woods
Find more places like 24620 North Old Mchenry Road.
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:27 PM

24620 North Old Mchenry Road

24620 Old Mchenry Road · (847) 946-4880
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

24620 Old Mchenry Road, Hawthorn Woods, IL 60047

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1228 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
bbq/grill
garage
media room
Charming Cape Cod farmhouse on nearly ONE ACRE of land. Surrounded on two sides by horse paddocks and property, you'll feel like you're miles away from everything. The best part? You're actually located just minutes away from shopping, groceries, restaurants, theaters, schools, and the lake! The LAWN CARE is also INCLUDED!! Lake Zurich schools! This home features newer carpet on the main level. Newer windows keeps the elements and the noise out! But you'll want to open them up to enjoy the fresh breezes. It's surprisingly spacious inside! Yesterday's kitchen has been updated for today's lifestyle too. Main floor bedroom and full bath. The main living areas are quite large, ready for quiet nights or family gatherings. A huge 2nd floor loft is perfect for work or play! There's ample storage space in the full basement as well as the washer and dryer, which are included for your use. There's also an attached 1.5 car garage. You've found home! Sorry, no pets or Section 8 vouchers accepted. Household limit of 3 adults please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road have any available units?
24620 North Old Mchenry Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road have?
Some of 24620 North Old Mchenry Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 24620 North Old Mchenry Road currently offering any rent specials?
24620 North Old Mchenry Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 24620 North Old Mchenry Road pet-friendly?
No, 24620 North Old Mchenry Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hawthorn Woods.
Does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road offer parking?
Yes, 24620 North Old Mchenry Road does offer parking.
Does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 24620 North Old Mchenry Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road have a pool?
No, 24620 North Old Mchenry Road does not have a pool.
Does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road have accessible units?
No, 24620 North Old Mchenry Road does not have accessible units.
Does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 24620 North Old Mchenry Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 24620 North Old Mchenry Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 24620 North Old Mchenry Road does not have units with air conditioning.
