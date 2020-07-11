Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly garage parking on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 playground

As one of Hanover Parks finest apartment communities, West Line Apartments offers residents a life of luxury through our many distinct offerings. From a resort style pool to a fitness center, West Line apartments have something to contribute to any lifestyle desired. Being situated next to the Metra Station and easy access to Downtown Chicago and Chicago OHare International Airport, West Line apartments reside in the most convenient of locations.



Residents of West Line Apartments in Hanover Park can choose from a variety of studio, one or two bedroom floor plans. Our open layouts give you the most space for your money, and each of our newly renovated apartments comes with upgrade cherry cabinets with faux granite countertops with black appliances, and faux wood flooring. Our luxury swimming pool with sun deck, BBQ picnic areas and fitness center sets West Line apartment from the rest. And don't forget our apartment community at West Line is Pet Friendly.



The leasing staff at West Line Apartments wants to make you feel right at home. If you are searching for an apartment in Hanover Park or simply looking for an apartment home in DuPage County, then come to West Line and enjoy the best apartments in Hanover Park, IL. For more information about West Line Apartments in Hanover Park, IL, please contact us today.