Hanover Park, IL
Westline
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Westline

Open Now until 5pm
1700 Ontarioville Rd · (630) 478-9137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Lease Today and Receive $750 Off Your Move! Must Move-In by 7/31/20 *Select Homes.
Location

1700 Ontarioville Rd, Hanover Park, IL 60133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 17215B · Avail. Jul 25

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 62312C · Avail. Jul 25

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Unit 62107D · Avail. Jul 22

$1,038

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 672 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Westline.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
playground
As one of Hanover Parks finest apartment communities, West Line Apartments offers residents a life of luxury through our many distinct offerings. From a resort style pool to a fitness center, West Line apartments have something to contribute to any lifestyle desired. Being situated next to the Metra Station and easy access to Downtown Chicago and Chicago OHare International Airport, West Line apartments reside in the most convenient of locations.\n\nResidents of West Line Apartments in Hanover Park can choose from a variety of studio, one or two bedroom floor plans. Our open layouts give you the most space for your money, and each of our newly renovated apartments comes with upgrade cherry cabinets with faux granite countertops with black appliances, and faux wood flooring. Our luxury swimming pool with sun deck, BBQ picnic areas and fitness center sets West Line apartment from the rest. And don't forget our apartment community at West Line is Pet Friendly.\n\nThe leasing staff at West Line Apartments wants to make you feel right at home. If you are searching for an apartment in Hanover Park or simply looking for an apartment home in DuPage County, then come to West Line and enjoy the best apartments in Hanover Park, IL. For more information about West Line Apartments in Hanover Park, IL, please contact us today.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $425 up to $440
Move-in Fees: $165 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, $10 per month renters insurance
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per apartment
fee: $300 per apartment
limit:
rent:
restrictions: Pitbulls, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Assigned, open lot, detached garage $110.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Westline have any available units?
Westline has 10 units available starting at $1,038 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Westline have?
Some of Westline's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Westline currently offering any rent specials?
Westline is offering the following rent specials: Lease Today and Receive $750 Off Your Move! Must Move-In by 7/31/20 *Select Homes.
Is Westline pet-friendly?
Yes, Westline is pet friendly.
Does Westline offer parking?
Yes, Westline offers parking.
Does Westline have units with washers and dryers?
No, Westline does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Westline have a pool?
Yes, Westline has a pool.
Does Westline have accessible units?
No, Westline does not have accessible units.
Does Westline have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Westline has units with dishwashers.
Does Westline have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Westline has units with air conditioning.
