Hanover Park, IL
1657 Saint Ann Drive
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

1657 Saint Ann Drive

1657 Saint Ann Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1657 Saint Ann Drive, Hanover Park, IL 60133

Amenities

Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Spacious townhome with 3 bedrooms and 2.1 baths! Home features eat in kitchen with sliding door to patio. Master bedroom with closet. Full basement and 2 cars attached garage. Close to school, supermarket and mall.

We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathliaght Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 Saint Ann Drive have any available units?
1657 Saint Ann Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hanover Park, IL.
What amenities does 1657 Saint Ann Drive have?
Some of 1657 Saint Ann Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 Saint Ann Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1657 Saint Ann Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 Saint Ann Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1657 Saint Ann Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1657 Saint Ann Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1657 Saint Ann Drive offers parking.
Does 1657 Saint Ann Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 Saint Ann Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 Saint Ann Drive have a pool?
No, 1657 Saint Ann Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1657 Saint Ann Drive have accessible units?
No, 1657 Saint Ann Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 Saint Ann Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 Saint Ann Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1657 Saint Ann Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1657 Saint Ann Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
