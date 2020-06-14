Apartment List
10 Apartments for rent in Hampshire, IL with hardwood floors

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
509 South State Street
509 South State Street, Hampshire, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
BRIGHT, CLEAN, 2 TWO BEDROOM, 1 BATH APARTMENT * GREAT IN TOWN LOCATION * NEWLY RENOVATED KITCHEN, W/DISHWASHER * ALL HARDWOOD FLOORS IN BEDROOMS * BIG ROOM SIZES OFFER LARGE CLOSETS * PLENTY OF STORAGE AVAILABLE IN MAIN HALLWAY OUTSIDE OF THE UNIT
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Algonquin Square Apartments
2400 Millbrook Dr, Algonquin, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,205
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,652
1240 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with private patios/balconies and custom finishes. Residents get access to a barbecue area and conference room. Valet service available. Pet friendly. Close to Algonquin Commons. Near I-90.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Millbrook Townhomes
1 Unit Available
1443 Millbrook Dr
1443 Millbrook Drive, Algonquin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1567 sqft
Behind Algonquin Commons - Property Id: 186834 Amazing 2Br, 1.5 Ba townhouse with a loft, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings in Master Bathroom. Master bedroom has walk-in closet. Well maintained and updated.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
2745 sqft
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.

1 of 2

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
Crystal Lake
1 Unit Available
37 Briarwood Drive
37 Briarwood Road, Crystal Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1707 sqft
Do not miss your opportunity to live in this updated home, located a short walk or bike from Crystal Lake beaches and entertainment! The kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, Corian counter tops and Stainless appliances.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3382 sqft
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Turnberry
1 Unit Available
9311 North Muirfield Drive
9311 North Muirfield Drive, Lakewood, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3086 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Beautiful 5 bedroom home in Turnberry! 2-story foyer leads to separate living room or dining room with marble floor and bow window. Trimmed archways to both rooms add exquisite detail.

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
880 Dietz Street
880 Deitz Street, Marengo, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1800 sqft
Immaculate rental home has all you could want! Lovely hardwood floors throughout majority of floors which include large living/dining room with woodburning fireplace that is flanked by built in bookcases.

1 of 1

Last updated May 31 at 02:09am
Princeton Crossing
1 Unit Available
3232 HARVARD Lane
3232 Harvard Ln, Lake in the Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
A very nice & spacious townhome with a Loft and a Full Basement! 2-story Great Room with a Fireplace, Kitchen with Eat-in Area & 42" Cabinets, First Floor Laundry & Sliders to the Patio. Generous-sized bedrooms and 2 1/2 Bathrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Hampshire, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Hampshire renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

