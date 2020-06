Amenities

8 UNIT BRICK BLDG EACH UNIT HAS 2 BRS 1BATH STOVE REF. & AC. WITH LAUNDRY AND STORAGE IN THE LOWER LEVEL OWNER PAYS HEAT HOT WATER & COOKING GAS. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC ONLY. Call us today for a showing! 847-336-5500. Unit available for immediate move-in.

1125 DEPOT, GURNEE/ DELANEY & 41 WEST TO DEPOT (1ST LEFT ACROSS FROM COMMUNITY TRUST CREDIT UNION) JUST PAST CENTENNIAL COURT TO BLDG .

