Home
/
Grayslake, IL
/
453 Teal Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
453 Teal Court
453 Teal Ct
·
No Longer Available
Location
453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL 60030
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 453 Teal Court have any available units?
453 Teal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grayslake, IL
.
What amenities does 453 Teal Court have?
Some of 453 Teal Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 453 Teal Court currently offering any rent specials?
453 Teal Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Teal Court pet-friendly?
No, 453 Teal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Grayslake
.
Does 453 Teal Court offer parking?
Yes, 453 Teal Court does offer parking.
Does 453 Teal Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Teal Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Teal Court have a pool?
No, 453 Teal Court does not have a pool.
Does 453 Teal Court have accessible units?
No, 453 Teal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Teal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Teal Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Teal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Teal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
