All apartments in Grayslake
Find more places like 453 Teal Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Grayslake, IL
/
453 Teal Court
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:42 AM

453 Teal Court

453 Teal Ct · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Grayslake
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

453 Teal Ct, Grayslake, IL 60030

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 453 Teal Court have any available units?
453 Teal Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grayslake, IL.
What amenities does 453 Teal Court have?
Some of 453 Teal Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 453 Teal Court currently offering any rent specials?
453 Teal Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 453 Teal Court pet-friendly?
No, 453 Teal Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayslake.
Does 453 Teal Court offer parking?
Yes, 453 Teal Court does offer parking.
Does 453 Teal Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 453 Teal Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 453 Teal Court have a pool?
No, 453 Teal Court does not have a pool.
Does 453 Teal Court have accessible units?
No, 453 Teal Court does not have accessible units.
Does 453 Teal Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 453 Teal Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 453 Teal Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 453 Teal Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Grayslake 3 BedroomsGrayslake Apartments with Balcony
Grayslake Apartments with GarageGrayslake Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Grayslake Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, IL
Glenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILLake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, IL
Antioch, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, ILFranklin Park, ILAddison, ILHuntley, ILElmwood Park, ILHighland Park, ILZion, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College