/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:15 PM
22 Furnished Apartments for rent in Granite City, IL
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
2820 Warren
2820 Warren Avenue, Granite City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$795
Two Bedroom House with Main Floor Laundry Hookups and Garage w/ Opener! - Two bedroom home in Granite City has a kitchen equipped with a range, refrigerator and microwave! Washer/Dryer hookups off the kitchen, 3/4 bath and super sized garage with
Results within 5 miles of Granite City
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
The Laurel
622 North 7th Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,090
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1279 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is opening for in person tours on 6/15/20. We are limiting tours to 2 people at a time and practicing social distancing. We do require a mask to be worn and will check your tempature upon arrival. Appointments are highly suggested.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
6 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Vangard
1110 Washington Ave, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in an eight-story former warehouse in the Loft District. One- and two-bedroom loft-style apartments with timber ceilings and exposed brick walls. Complimentary internet and cable TV. On-site restaurant, winery and gourmet market.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 16 at 12:03 AM
5 Units Available
Downtown St. Louis
Lofts at OPOP
911 Locust Street, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,495
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1594 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,645
2195 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Lofts at OPOP in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated November 26 at 11:53 PM
Contact for Availability
Midtown
The Icon
374 S Grand Blvd, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,064
1 Bedroom
$1,114
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
The Icon is much more than an expertly curated student living community; it’s an environment where young professionals and university employees thrive! Located in the heart of St.
Results within 10 miles of Granite City
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 16 at 12:16 AM
21 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Citizen Park
4643 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,560
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,900
1338 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Citizen Park in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 06:23 PM
23 Units Available
Central West End Historic District
Metropolitan Flats
4535 Forest Park Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,625
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Metropolitan Flats in St. Louis. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
22 Units Available
Cheltenham
Cortona at Forest Park
5800 Highlands Plaza Dr, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,288
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,367
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
1113 sqft
As a precaution, our leasing office will be closed for incoming tours and property visits at this time. We are still here to help you by phone or email and are offering real time VIRTUAL TOURS with real Cortona staff.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
6 Units Available
Lafayette Square
The Lofts at Lafayette Square
1119 Mississippi Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,155
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1326 sqft
Historic exposed brick and timber building listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers, ceiling fans, and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
10 Units Available
Forest Park Southeast
Woodward Lofts
1519 Tower Grove Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,320
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In-person tours by appointment. The Tower Grove neighborhood is known for its award-winning restaurants, entertainment venues, scenic parks, and boutique shops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
15 Units Available
Soulard Historic District
1400 Russell Luxury Apartments
1400 Russell Boulevard, St. Louis, MO
Studio
$1,045
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
155 Sandridge Dr.
155 Sandridge Dr, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo with 1 1/2 Baths and Fireplace! - This single level condo has a fireplace in the living room! Has a master bath plus another bath off the hall. Garage with opener too! Range, refrigerator and dishwasher are furnished.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4242 Laclede Avenue
4242 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,400
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further--this condo for lease is the epitome of loft living in the Central West End.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Hi-Pointe
1034 Blendon Pl
1034 Blendon Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Updated Fully Furnished COZY HOME only surpassed by the LOCATION! - https://photos.app.goo.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
705 Hilda St.
705 Hilda St, Edwardsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$795
One Bedroom Home in Edwardsville with Washer/Dryer Hookups! - House in Edwardsville with One Bedroom has an open kitchen with a full bath and washer//dryer hookups! Range and refrigerator are furnished.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 10:20 PM
1 Unit Available
Visitation Park Historic District
5433 Enright Avenue
5433 Enright Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 1100; Parking: ; Monthly rent: $1150.00; IMRID16427
1 of 24
Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
Skinker DeBaliviere Historic District
6006 Westminster Place
6006 Westminster Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1200 sqft
Located in the Delmar Loop Saint Louis. It is fully furnished with absolutely everything you might need. The place is just 0.
1 of 35
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Central West End Historic District
4909 Laclede Avenue
4909 Laclede Avenue, St. Louis, MO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1599 sqft
This stunning 20th Floor Unit in the sought after Park East Tower has been completely remodeled and furnished by Jacob Laws Interior Design. (Detailed Description by Jacob Laws available by request).
1 of 8
Last updated May 3 at 09:19 AM
1 Unit Available
The Hill
5203 Pattison Avenue
5203 Pattison Avenue, St. Louis, MO
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1300 sqft
3/4 furnished and newly renovated 2BR/1Bath loft, complete with queen master bed, full-over-queen bunk bed, (sleeps 4-6), 13 foot high ceilings, all new kitchen appliances, polished concrete counters, slate bathroom, spacious yard, 62" Television,
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Dutchtown
2628 Osage Street - 1
2628 Osage Street, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Stay in this beautifully updated 3 bedroom row-house, located near historic Cherokee Antique Row! You'll enjoy a luxury bathroom, which includes his and her vanities and a massive tub/shower.
1 of 9
Last updated December 19 at 07:32 AM
1 Unit Available
1100 Arrowhead
1100 Arrowhead Dr, Collinsville, IL
1 Bedroom
$475
600 sqft
One bedroom apartment in Collinsville has new carpet and a Large bedroom! Full bath, kitchen and large living room too! Water, sewer and trash are included. Range and refrigerator are furnished. Directions:
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
DeBaliviere Place
5656 Waterman Blvd.
5656 Waterman Place, St. Louis, MO
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1700 sqft
Waterman Boulevard Beauty - Property Id: 151880 Spacious and sophisticated all new luxury rehab in historic DeBaliviere. Now offering fully furnished and unfurnished 3 bedroom 2 bath garden style apartments.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOLake St. Louis, MOMehlville, MOKirkwood, MOHazelwood, MOEdwardsville, ILBridgeton, MO