Granite City, IL
2722 Sunset
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:27 PM

2722 Sunset

2722 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2722 Sunset Drive, Granite City, IL 62040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
For Rent...2722 Sunset, Granite City - 2722 Sunset, Granite City is move in ready! Three bedrooms, one bathroom and lots of space in this home. Renting with a professional management company is everything! We have a full maintenance staff that responds to maintenance issues quickly and professionally. Our properties are among the nicest you will find throughout the local area as most of them have been updated all throughout recently. We answer our phones and have a professional staff to assist you with anything you need including 24-hour maintenance. You can contact us at 618.219.7009 ext 02 or email us at rentals@homeinvestorsllc.net.

How our application process works An application must be filled out on our website at homeinvestorsllc.net with proof of income and current state ID to be processed. We process our applications on a first come first served basis. We process our applications within 24 hours and notify applicants quickly. The application fee is $30.00 and covers your application, credit report and background check. Each applicant over the age of 18 must submit a separate application. Applications are required prior to scheduling showings and one application is good for all our properties.

How our lease works We only offer a 24-month lease. We do have a buyout clause in our lease if for some reason you need to vacate. Our leases are signed electronically, and each individual has a login to our tenant portal to make payments, track their payment history and make maintenance requests.

We do allow pets. The pet fee is $30.00 a month and a non-refundable $300.00 pet fee due at lease signing.

*HOMEiNVESTORS llc is a real estate investment firm and property management company.

*HOMEiNVESTORS LLC does not own the property located at 2722 Sunset, Granite City.

*Agent Owned

(RLNE3879824)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2722 Sunset have any available units?
2722 Sunset doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Granite City, IL.
What amenities does 2722 Sunset have?
Some of 2722 Sunset's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2722 Sunset currently offering any rent specials?
2722 Sunset isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2722 Sunset pet-friendly?
Yes, 2722 Sunset is pet friendly.
Does 2722 Sunset offer parking?
No, 2722 Sunset does not offer parking.
Does 2722 Sunset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2722 Sunset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2722 Sunset have a pool?
No, 2722 Sunset does not have a pool.
Does 2722 Sunset have accessible units?
No, 2722 Sunset does not have accessible units.
Does 2722 Sunset have units with dishwashers?
No, 2722 Sunset does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2722 Sunset have units with air conditioning?
No, 2722 Sunset does not have units with air conditioning.
