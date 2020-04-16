2616 State Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment. Tenant provides their own window unit AC. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED. Coin laundry on site. Individual storage unit available. THIS is a NO SMOKING, NO PET apartment. Application required. $35.00 fee for all applicants 18 years of age or older.Credit, criminal, rental and employment verified. MAX occupancy is 2 people. Won't last long at this great price! *Agent has interest