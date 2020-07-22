Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance

For Rent...13 Briarcliff, Granite City - 13 Briarcliff, Granite City is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. Renting with a professional management company is everything! We have a full maintenance staff that responds to maintenance issues quickly and professionally. Our properties are among the nicest you will find throughout the local area as most of them have been updated all throughout recently. We answer our phones and have a professional staff to assist you with anything you need including 24-hour maintenance. You can contact us at 618.219.7009 or email us at rentals@homeinvestorsllc.net.



How our application process works – An application must be filled out on our website at homeinvestorsllc.net with proof of income and current state ID to be processed. We process our applications on a first come first served basis. We process our applications within 24 hours and notify applicants quickly. The application fee is $30.00 and covers your application, credit report and background check. Each applicant over the age of 18 must submit a separate application. Applications are required prior to scheduling showings and one application is good for all our properties.



How our lease works – We only offer a 24-month lease. We do have a buyout clause in our lease if for some reason you need to vacate. Our leases are signed electronically, and each individual has a login to our tenant portal to make payments, track their payment history and make maintenance requests.



We do allow pets. The pet fee is $30.00 a month and a non-refundable $300.00 pet fee due at lease signing.



