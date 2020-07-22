All apartments in Granite City
13 Briarcliff

13 Briarcliff Dr · No Longer Available
Location

13 Briarcliff Dr, Granite City, IL 62040

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
For Rent...13 Briarcliff, Granite City - 13 Briarcliff, Granite City is move in ready! Updated throughout and professionally managed by HOMEiNVESTORS LLC. Renting with a professional management company is everything! We have a full maintenance staff that responds to maintenance issues quickly and professionally. Our properties are among the nicest you will find throughout the local area as most of them have been updated all throughout recently. We answer our phones and have a professional staff to assist you with anything you need including 24-hour maintenance. You can contact us at 618.219.7009 or email us at rentals@homeinvestorsllc.net.

How our application process works – An application must be filled out on our website at homeinvestorsllc.net with proof of income and current state ID to be processed. We process our applications on a first come first served basis. We process our applications within 24 hours and notify applicants quickly. The application fee is $30.00 and covers your application, credit report and background check. Each applicant over the age of 18 must submit a separate application. Applications are required prior to scheduling showings and one application is good for all our properties.

How our lease works – We only offer a 24-month lease. We do have a buyout clause in our lease if for some reason you need to vacate. Our leases are signed electronically, and each individual has a login to our tenant portal to make payments, track their payment history and make maintenance requests.

We do allow pets. The pet fee is $30.00 a month and a non-refundable $300.00 pet fee due at lease signing.

*HOMEiNVESTORS llc is a real estate investment firm and property management company.

*Agent Owned

(RLNE4126906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13 Briarcliff have any available units?
13 Briarcliff doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Granite City, IL.
What amenities does 13 Briarcliff have?
Some of 13 Briarcliff's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13 Briarcliff currently offering any rent specials?
13 Briarcliff is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13 Briarcliff pet-friendly?
Yes, 13 Briarcliff is pet friendly.
Does 13 Briarcliff offer parking?
No, 13 Briarcliff does not offer parking.
Does 13 Briarcliff have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13 Briarcliff does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13 Briarcliff have a pool?
No, 13 Briarcliff does not have a pool.
Does 13 Briarcliff have accessible units?
No, 13 Briarcliff does not have accessible units.
Does 13 Briarcliff have units with dishwashers?
No, 13 Briarcliff does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13 Briarcliff have units with air conditioning?
No, 13 Briarcliff does not have units with air conditioning.
