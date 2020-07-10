All apartments in Glenview
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Midtown Square Apartments

998 Church St · (312) 248-6005
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
UP TO 2 MONTHS RENT FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS! --- Call for details. Restrictions apply. Schedule your virtual or in person tour today!
Location

998 Church St, Glenview, IL 60025

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0205 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,664

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 777 sqft

Unit 0209 · Avail. Aug 29

$1,696

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 0433 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,723

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 794 sqft

See 7+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0950 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,334

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1122 sqft

Unit 0402 · Avail. now

$2,386

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 0424 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,592

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1252 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
carpet
extra storage
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
dog grooming area
elevator
24hr gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
guest suite
package receiving
Midtown Square offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, including some direct access apartment homes, in sophisticated and modern setting with amazing amenities and breathtaking views. Your new home will feature quartz kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, breakfast bar and large walk-in closets.Residents of Midtown Square will also enjoy a covered and heated garage parking, on-site retail, a business center, club room, Wi-Fi coffee lounge, bike storage, and 24 hour fitness center! Our community is pet friendly, and offers a dog washing station. Midtown Square provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment in the area. We are located within walking distance to the Glenview Metra train station that will take you to downtown Chicago in less than 30 minutes.Choose Midtown Square Apartments today to experience luxury living at its best!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 8-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit, but breed restrictions apply: Akita, American Bulldog, American Stafforshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Rotweiller, Doberman Pinscher, German Shephard, Chow Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrid Mix, Presa Canarios
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $135/month.
Storage Details: Storage units are $20 and $50

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Square Apartments have any available units?
Midtown Square Apartments has 13 units available starting at $1,664 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Midtown Square Apartments have?
Some of Midtown Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Square Apartments is offering the following rent specials: UP TO 2 MONTHS RENT FREE ON SELECT APARTMENTS! --- Call for details. Restrictions apply. Schedule your virtual or in person tour today!
Is Midtown Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Midtown Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Midtown Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments has units with air conditioning.
