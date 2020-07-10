Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry microwave range walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony carpet extra storage oven refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse coffee bar concierge dog grooming area elevator 24hr gym parking bike storage garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room guest suite package receiving

Midtown Square offers spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes, including some direct access apartment homes, in sophisticated and modern setting with amazing amenities and breathtaking views. Your new home will feature quartz kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, in-unit washer/dryer, breakfast bar and large walk-in closets.Residents of Midtown Square will also enjoy a covered and heated garage parking, on-site retail, a business center, club room, Wi-Fi coffee lounge, bike storage, and 24 hour fitness center! Our community is pet friendly, and offers a dog washing station. Midtown Square provides easy access to shopping, dining, and entertainment in the area. We are located within walking distance to the Glenview Metra train station that will take you to downtown Chicago in less than 30 minutes.Choose Midtown Square Apartments today to experience luxury living at its best!