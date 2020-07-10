Midtown Square Apartments

Lease Length: 8-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $60 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $400 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets per apartment
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: No weight limit, but breed restrictions apply: Akita, American Bulldog, American Stafforshire Terrier, American Pit Bull Terrier, Rotweiller, Doberman Pinscher, German Shephard, Chow Chow, Alaskan Malamute, Mastiffs, Wolf Hybrid Mix, Presa Canarios
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $135/month.
Storage Details: Storage units are $20 and $50