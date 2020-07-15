Apartment List
187 Apartments for rent in Glencoe, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restri...

1 Unit Available
174 Mary Street
174 Mary Street, Glencoe, IL
5 Bedrooms
$11,000
6500 sqft
Fresh, open design in a gorgeous setting on a large, lush lot just steps from Lake Michigan, parks, town and train plus the excellence of Glencoe schools! This exceptional home has been designed to cater to the experiences of everyday living and
Verified

$
55 Units Available
TGM Northshore
770 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,669
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1162 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments located less than 30 minutes from downtown Chicago. Spacious floor plans with gourmet kitchens, plank flooring, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly with fitness center and concierge service.
Verified

$
18 Units Available
The Reserve Glenview
195 Waukegan Rd, Glenview, IL
Studio
$1,644
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,636
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,987
1142 sqft
Modern apartments with hardwood floors, high ceilings, washer/dryer and efficient appliances. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, landscaped grounds, bocce court and wildflower garden.
Verified

$
11 Units Available
Valley Lo Towers
1910 Chestnut Avenue, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,940
1439 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in Glenview, Valley Lo is just minutes from the Glen Town Center featuring shopping, dining and entertainment options.
Verified

10 Units Available
Optima Old Orchard Woods
9739 Woods Dr, Skokie, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,760
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1324 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,785
2311 sqft
Unit features include granite counters, hardwood floors and extra storage. Enjoy fitness and relaxing apartment amenities, including a tennis court and community garden. Close to Interstate-94 and golf courses.
Verified

$
16 Units Available
Arrive North Shore
634 Sheridan Rd, Highwood, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,245
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
896 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

$
15 Units Available
ALOFT at Glen Town Center Apartments
1991 W Tower Dr, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1296 sqft
If you are looking for a beautiful new place to call home, look no further than ALOFT Apartments. ALOFT offers expansive floor plans, gourmet kitchens, and sophisticated color schemes, among other amenities.
Verified

$
13 Units Available
Midtown Square Apartments
998 Church St, Glenview, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,664
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,334
1186 sqft
Select units feature quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Walk-in closets, built-in microwaves, and in-unit laundry. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour fitness center, club room, wine room, and billiards. Just steps from Glenview Metro train station.
Verified

10 Units Available
The Residences of Wilmette
617 Green Bay Rd, Wilmette, IL
Studio
$2,167
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,440
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,340
1230 sqft
Beautiful apartments with handsome textured cabinetry and high ceilings. Residents get access to a spa, fitness center, and outdoor terrace. Relax on the beach at nearby Gilson Park. Steps from the Wilmette train station.

1 Unit Available
730 Judson 07
730 Judson Ave, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,145
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
730 Judson 07 - Property Id: 268357 Highland Park studio w PRIVATE BALCONY In the heart of Highland Park..close to the shops, parks, groceries, etc. Walking distance to the Metra and to the beach.

1 Unit Available
650 Central Avenue
650 Central Avenue, Highland Park, IL
Studio
$1,095
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Vintage Studio with Private Deck in Highland Park! - Property Id: 203691 REMODELED Very large studio in the heart of downtown Highland Park with a large private deck! Enjoy the nearby restaurants, shops, cafes and bakery.

1 Unit Available
1312 Shermer Road
1312 Shermer Rd, Northbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,975
1358 sqft
**JULY SPECIAL** FREE INDOOR PARKING AND STORAGE FOR 6 MONTHS** Rarely available in Northbrook's newest Boutique 10-unit apartment building. Welcome to 1312 At The Park, Northbrook's finest boutique apartment building with the best location in town.

1 Unit Available
Morton Grove
9441 Sayre Ave.
9441 Sayre Avenue, Morton Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$5,700
6000 sqft
Morton Grove Single Family 6 Bedroom 5.

1 Unit Available
104 Harlem Avenue
104 Harlem Avenue, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1913 sqft
Welcome to this inviting Cape Cod home on a large tree-filled lot. This distinctively rehabbed home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
1844 Admiral Court
1844 Admiral Court, Glenview, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
3800 sqft
Superb quality & outstanding finishes in this townhouse home in the Glen. Foyer with tile floors opens up to fabulous living room with heated floors, serving bar complete w/ wine fridge leadIng out to spectacular covered patio and courtyard.

1 Unit Available
1976 Green Bay Road
1976 Green Bay Road, Highland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Rarely Available beautiful town home in the heart of Highland Park. Very conveniently located: close to Metra, Highways, Shopping, Lake Michigan, Downtown H.P. Completely remodeled. In-unit Laundry. Super large balcony in each bedroom.

1 Unit Available
1242 Central
1242 Central Avenue, Wilmette, IL
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2800 sqft
Wilmette 3BR, 3BA, Townhouse you can have it all! - This spacious and bright townhome will have you living the good life. Walk to town, shops, school, library, and post office. Premium Wilmette location.

1 Unit Available
524 North Central Avenue
524 North Central Avenue, Highwood, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,175
1750 sqft
Restaurants and Bars and Trains......Oh my!! That's what you'll get within WALKING DISTANCE to downtown Highwood when you rent this beautifully renovated 3 or 4 bedroom stucco Duplex.

1 Unit Available
547 Melrose Avenue
547 Melrose Avenue, Kenilworth, IL
4 Bedrooms
$5,100
1905 sqft
Charming 4 bed / 3.5 bath in the heart of Kenilworth.

1 Unit Available
1955 Ammer Ridge Court
1955 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1300 sqft
Updated condo with POND VIEW in highly sought after Ammer Ridge! Eat-in kitchen has pretty maple cabinets with granite counters. Mostly all stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room.

1 Unit Available
Gross Point
10035 La Crosse Avenue
10035 La Crosse Ave, Skokie, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
2745 sqft
Elegant 2 story Colonial home with all the luxury features you love! Double door entry, 2 story marble foyer, vaulted ceilings in living room, fireplace in family room, Gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances and granite counters, 1st floor

1 Unit Available
2109 Ammer Ridge Court
2109 Ammer Ridge Court, Glenview, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1300 sqft
Meticulously clean and very well maintained unit with some updates. 2 Bedrooms and 2 Bath unit on the second floor with a 20 ft. Balcony which has an extra storage closet. Upgraded windows and a newer A/C unit.

1 Unit Available
9521 Kenneth Avenue
9521 Kenneth Avenue, Skokie, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1500 sqft
Recently updated. FRESH HARDWOOD look Vinyl floors, fresh paint, light fixtures and more. All SS Appliances with large Samsung Refrigerator. Great location, access to Skokie Swift, Old Orchard mall is less than 5 min drive.

1 Unit Available
1811 Prairie Street
1811 Prairie Street, Glenview, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1845 sqft
VACANT AND CAN SAFELY SHOW! Recently updated, bright 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home on oversized lot in the heart of Glenview close to the Metra, downtown shops, restaurants and grocery stores, in school district 34 and 225.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Glencoe, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Glencoe renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

