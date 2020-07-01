Apartment List
Last updated July 1 2020 at 3:55 PM

33 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Gages Lake, IL

Finding an apartment in Gages Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your d... Read Guide >

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
746 Chandler Road
746 Chandler Road, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
746 Chandler Road Available 08/05/20 Heather Ridge 2 Bedroom 2 Bath!!!! - Cute two bedroom, two bath, plus loft condo in fun Heather Ridge. Enjoy, golfing, swimming, fitness trails and much more! This property is available will be available 8/5/20.
Last updated July 1 at 02:26pm
22 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
101 Woodlake Blvd, Gurnee, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,316
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,630
1139 sqft
Woodlake apartments in Gurnee, IL, are located just off Interstate 94. The units feature patios and balconies, high ceilings and a gorgeous park-like setting in the woods. Major employers like Motorola and HSBC are nearby.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
51 Units Available
Preserve at Osprey Lake
2025 Greystem Circle, Gurnee, IL
Studio
$1,264
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,115
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1077 sqft
This pet-friendly community close to the I-94 promises interiors featuring vaulted ceilings, breakfast bars, private patios and built-in washers. Enjoy the on-site gym, indoor and outdoor pool, business center and private lakeside setting.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
10 Units Available
The Lakes at Fountain Square
500 Lakehurst Rd, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$963
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
880 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1080 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated July 1 at 12:35pm
29 Units Available
The Landings at Amhurst Lake
1375 S White Oak Dr, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,274
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,519
1103 sqft
Fitness center and business center on site, with landscaped grounds, clubhouse and heated swimming pool. Apartments have private patio/balcony. Located between Skokie Highway and the Tri-State Tollway, 5 miles from Six Flags amusement park.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
413 tower Dr
413 Tower Drive, Hainesville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1900 sqft
Beautiful 3 beds and 2.5 baths in grayslake school - Property Id: 25570 THIS END UNIT IS GUARANTEED TO IMPRESS!!GRAND ENTRYWAY WITH SOARING CEILINGS & OAK STAIRCASE. GAS LOG FIREPLACE W/ ENTERTAINMENT CENTER, 42" CABINETS.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
88 Wiltshire Court
88 Wiltshire Court, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1924 sqft
88 Wiltshire Court Available 07/25/20 Large 3 Bedroom End Unit Located in the Kensington Court subdivision! - YOU WILL NOT WANT TO MISS THIS OPPORTUNITY! LARGE 3 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated July 1 at 09:51am
1 Unit Available
210 Lake Shore Drive
210 Lake Shore Dr, Lindenhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Beautiful Lake Home for Rent - Great Location! - Beautiful home overlooking Lake Linden! Enter this home to be welcomed by 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, enclosed porch and great space throughout.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
Sunnyside Park
125 East Sunnyside Avenue
125 East Sunnyside Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,750
1950 sqft
Remodeled in 2017 - 4 bedroom/2 bathroom with finished walk out basement, 2 car garage, fenced back yard, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, new bathroom, new HE furnace, finished basement, new garage doors, new 6 ft fence, and more.

Last updated July 1 at 03:41pm
1 Unit Available
602 South Milwaukee Avenue
602 North Milwaukee Avenue, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1300 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th. Sign a lease for 24+ months and receive the last month for free! You’ll love living in this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.

Last updated June 30 at 07:43am
1 Unit Available
The Pines
1777 Sycamor Ln
1777 Sycamore Lane, Gurnee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1692 sqft
MUST SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY FEATURING HARDWOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN AND FOYER WITH UPGRADED OAK STAIRCASE. FORMAL LIVING ROOM, FAMILY/GAME ROOM IN FULLY FINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. WINDOWS HAVE BEEN REPLACED.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
1603 Silvergate Court
1603 Silvergate Court, Gurnee, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1044 sqft
FALL IN LOVE WITH THIS UNIT WITH IT'S SUN FILLED LIVING ROOM AND NEUTRAL DECOR THROUGH OUT. KITCHEN HAS SLIDERS TO PRIVATE BALCONY. SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSET. 2ND BEDROOM PERFECT SIZE FOR CHILD'S ROOM OR HOME OFFICE.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

Last updated June 22 at 02:52pm
1 Unit Available
395 Center Street
395 Center Street, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
PERFECT LOCATION FOR NEAR THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN GRAYSLAKE!! Recently remodeled interior and thoughtfully maintained by meticulous owner! Move right in and take advantage of the brand new kitchen with stainless steel appliances and vinyl flooring

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
211 Lexington Ct
211 Lexington Court, Grayslake, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2900 sqft
4 beds, 1 Loft, 3.5 bathrooms - House - Property Id: 184138 Move in Ready! Freshly painted flowing with natural light in every room.

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
225 West Park Avenue
225 East Park Avenue, Libertyville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
750 sqft
Beautiful 1 bedroom apartment, new bathroom, vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, attached HEATED garage, 2 car parking, porched overlooking walking path, and more. Available unfurnished or furnished for $1650.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
9 Units Available
Harbor Lake
1610 Sunset Ave, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$760
445 sqft
1 Bedroom
$800
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
950 sqft
Cozy apartments that surround a private lake, close to public transportation and major roads. Off-street parking, on-site maintenance and package receiving services all available. Rooms have air conditioning, large closets and window coverings.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
11 Units Available
Northgate Apartments
2330 Samson Way, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landscaped community with walking paths located close to major highways, schools, restaurants and attractions. Units have gourmet kitchens, washer/dryer and private patio/balcony. Community has 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool.
Last updated July 1 at 12:35pm
40 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,599
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,333
1222 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
29 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,463
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,685
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Last updated July 1 at 12:32pm
30 Units Available
Deer Valley Apartments
30011 N Waukegan Rd, Lake Bluff, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1050 sqft
Prime location near I-94, I-294, Route 41, and the Lake Bluff Metra Station. Pet-friendly community with pool, gym, and 24-hour maintenance. Recently renovated apartments with kitchen upgrades.
Last updated July 1 at 03:45pm
4 Units Available
Fox Crest
2805 West Glen Flora Avenue, Waukegan, IL
1 Bedroom
$840
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
Surrounded by 13 acres of grounds, Fox Crest welcomes you to their leafy apartment complex. Rooms have air conditioning, carpets and ceiling fans. Close to restaurants and the People's Choice Family Fun Center.
Last updated July 1 at 03:46pm
21 Units Available
Reserve at Eagle Ridge
1947 W Eagle Ridge Dr, Waukegan, IL
Studio
$975
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$990
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
905 sqft
Community located close to major highways and Great Lakes Naval Base, as well as public transit. Units have washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, plush carpeting and walk-in closets. Pool and fitness center.

Last updated July 1 at 09:50am
1 Unit Available
12 E Rosewood Ln.
12 East Rosewood Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1512 sqft
12 E Rosewood Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073 - Lovely rental home with skylights, vaulted ceilings, gorgeous fireplace and sun-drenched kitchen with center island and eating area. Walk-in closets and plenty of storage. Neutral decor throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Gages Lake, IL

Finding an apartment in Gages Lake that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

