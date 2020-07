Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly bathtub range refrigerator

Unit Amenities bathtub range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cute and cozy two bedroom side by side duplex. Main floor laundry hook-ups in kitchen (W/D not included). Stove and Fridge provided. Living room, dining room and kitchen on main floor. Two bedrooms and bath upstairs. Shower only - no bathtub. QUIET neighbors on other side. Tenant pays all utilities (gas, water & electric). Tenant is responsible for all lawncare and snow removal. Street parking only. Please visit JLHPropertyManagement . com to view most up to date listings, rental requirements and to submit an application. Pets negotiable for the right tenant. No Large Dogs. No Smoking.