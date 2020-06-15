All apartments in Freeport
Freeport, IL
120 S Cherry Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

120 S Cherry Ave

120 South Cherry Avenue · (815) 541-8090
Location

120 South Cherry Avenue, Freeport, IL 61032

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $500 · Avail. now

$500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
some paid utils
furnished
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Clean, close to downtown - Property Id: 294778

Very clean 1bedroom lower. Bath with tub and shower. Stove and refrigerator available for your use. Heat furnished. Washer/Dryer Hookup in basement. An extra fee for gas usage may be imposed for these. Applicant must have verifiable income of four times the rent, be free of criminal records, be able to get utilities for electric and water in their name, and provide references as to their prior rentals and work. Have to have held a job for 1 year or previous employment for 2 years. A fee of $30 for checking background will be imposed. Tenants must have full first months rent and deposit, plus have their utilities hooked up prior to move in. Strict no pets policy. Lease required. Call 815-541-8090 and leave a message. Please speak slowly and clearly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294778
Property Id 294778

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836882)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

