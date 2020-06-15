120 S Cherry Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors some paid utils furnished carpet range

Very clean 1bedroom lower. Bath with tub and shower. Stove and refrigerator available for your use. Heat furnished. Washer/Dryer Hookup in basement. An extra fee for gas usage may be imposed for these. Applicant must have verifiable income of four times the rent, be free of criminal records, be able to get utilities for electric and water in their name, and provide references as to their prior rentals and work. Have to have held a job for 1 year or previous employment for 2 years. A fee of $30 for checking background will be imposed. Tenants must have full first months rent and deposit, plus have their utilities hooked up prior to move in. Strict no pets policy. Lease required. Call 815-541-8090 and leave a message. Please speak slowly and clearly.

No Pets Allowed



