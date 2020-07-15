1 Sunset Dr

Amenities
1 BD/1BA Freeburg Apartment, $585. Great location. 701 sq ft. Very clean. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Large living room; large utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups; large hall closet. Living room/dining area has large windows. The large bedroom is 15x10 with wall-to-wall closets & ceiling fan. Upstairs unit. Large yard. Outdoor patio. Trash included in rent. Call Shaundra 618-334-0838 email to shaundraschaefer@yahoo.com. One year lease. $585 security deposit. NO SMOKING
Unit similar to pictures
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4055355)