All apartments in Freeburg
Find more places like 1 Sunset Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Freeburg, IL
/
1 Sunset Dr
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:55 PM

1 Sunset Dr

1 Sunset Drive · (618) 334-0838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1 Sunset Drive, Freeburg, IL 62243

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $585 · Avail. now

$585

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
1 BD/1BA Freeburg Apartment, $585. Great location. 701 sq ft. Very clean. Kitchen appliances include range, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Large living room; large utility room with washer and dryer hook-ups; large hall closet. Living room/dining area has large windows. The large bedroom is 15x10 with wall-to-wall closets & ceiling fan. Upstairs unit. Large yard. Outdoor patio. Trash included in rent. Call Shaundra 618-334-0838 email to shaundraschaefer@yahoo.com. One year lease. $585 security deposit. NO SMOKING
Unit similar to pictures

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4055355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Sunset Dr have any available units?
1 Sunset Dr has a unit available for $585 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1 Sunset Dr have?
Some of 1 Sunset Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Sunset Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1 Sunset Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Sunset Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1 Sunset Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Freeburg.
Does 1 Sunset Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1 Sunset Dr offers parking.
Does 1 Sunset Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Sunset Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Sunset Dr have a pool?
No, 1 Sunset Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1 Sunset Dr have accessible units?
No, 1 Sunset Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Sunset Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Sunset Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Sunset Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1 Sunset Dr has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1 Sunset Dr?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOMascoutah, ILFairview Heights, ILCahokia, ILCollinsville, ILTroy, ILGlen Carbon, IL
Edwardsville, ILAffton, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOGlasgow Village, MOJennings, MOSpanish Lake, MOWood River, ILMaplewood, MORichmond Heights, MOMoline Acres, MOConcord, MOFerguson, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity