apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:33 PM
272 Apartments for rent in Franklin Park, IL with washer-dryer
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
52 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Oakbrook
17W720 Butterfield Road, Oakbrook Terrace, IL
Studio
$1,115
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
933 sqft
Live in an apartment home you deserve! Count on our proven record of superior service, local/long-term management and a committed customer-focused staff meeting the needs of thousands of highly satisfied residents.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 06:29pm
$
24 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,344
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,470
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,069
1063 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 06:34pm
$
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 10 at 06:40pm
$
64 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,659
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,809
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,669
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
$
21 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,558
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,838
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified
1 of 36
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
26 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,758
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,545
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
28 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments & Townhomes
1 Elm Creek Dr, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,353
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,718
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2360 sqft
Recently renovated luxury apartments with in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a fireplace and stainless steel appliances. Has garage parking. Pet-friendly. Other amenities include spa, Jacuzzi and new 24-hour fitness center.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
29 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,573
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,845
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
23 Units Available
Eldridge Townhomes
2 Elm Creek Dr Suite B, Elmhurst, IL
2 Bedrooms
$3,299
2129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,900
2687 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,799
2998 sqft
NOW OPEN Homes ready for move in. We offer a variety of tour options including in person, virtual and self guided tours. Eldridge Townhomes in Elmhurst, Illinois 60126 offers brand new spacious family townhomes with ultramodern finishes.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 08:31pm
$
20 Units Available
The Marke
100 North Addison Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,610
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,760
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,820
1299 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. The ultimate in rental living has arrived in Elmhurst.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Elmhurst 255
255 N Addison Ave, Elmhurst, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,983
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,396
1111 sqft
A modern, upscale community. On-site amenities include a large fitness area, garages and group exercise programs. Open floor plans in each home. Walk-in closets and a private balcony or terrace provided.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
7200 W. Palmer St. Unit 1SW
7200 West Palmer Street, Elmwood Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1200 sqft
Elmwood Park Condo - Property Id: 83634 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/83634 Property Id 83634 No Dogs Allowed (RLNE5844765)
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 08:39pm
1 Unit Available
Norridge
5151 North Monterey Ave.
5151 North Monterey Avenue, Norridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
1500 sqft
Terms: One year lease
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
1130 Washington Boulevard
1130 Washington Boulevard, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1400 sqft
Spacious vintage condo with all of the modern amenities; parking included! - 1,400 sq feet - open floor plan - 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths - spacious closets - storage unit included Features include: - central heating and air conditioning
1 of 16
Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
7422 Madison Street
7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1219 sqft
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
221 S Linden
221 South Linden Avenue, Elmhurst, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2442 sqft
3 bedroom single family home Elmhurst for rent - Sharp ranch with fireplace. In the process of refinishing wood floors and painting all the main rooms. Full basement with bedroom and bath. Other 3 bedrooms on first floor, all hardwood floors.
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
7234 West North Avenue
7234 North Avenue, Elmwood Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
HUNT: Spend your mornings sipping on coffee in the penthouse with downtown views and your evenings in Elmwood Park "circle" at walking distance with shopping and trendy restaurants.
1 of 6
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Village
804 S 15th Ave
804 S 15th Ave, Maywood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
850 sqft
Apartment features hardwood floors thru-out, maple cabinets, granite counter tops, SS appliances, tiled bathrooms, decorative lighting and central air and heat. On-site laundry room & off-street parking on a private. lot.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1673 Ash St
1673 Ash Street, Des Plaines, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1042 sqft
3 Bedroom I bath brick family home with updated kitchen and a finished basemen with a wet bar, laundry, extra rooms and lots of storage.Detached two car garage, washer/dryer, dishwasher etc.
1 of 16
Last updated July 9 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1420 N Harlem Ave Apt E
1420 North Harlem Avenue, River Forest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
2000 sqft
This Beautiful 2 Br, 1.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Maywood
2121 S 7th Ave Basement
2121 South 7th Avenue, Maywood, IL
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
7th Ave Building - Property Id: 124482 Spacious Studio 1 bathroom with great lighting. On site parking site. No Utilities! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/124482 Property Id 124482 (RLNE5900670)
1 of 18
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Harwood Heights
4439 N Newcastle Ave 1
4439 Newcastle Avenue, Harwood Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Updated 2bedroom Apartment - Property Id: 283238 Newly Updated 2 bedroom apartment in Harwood Heights. Stainless steel appliances with additional modern updates. Located just 1 block south of Union Ridge Elementary School.
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1419 N Harlem Ave A
1419 North Harlem Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1004 sqft
Two bedrooms Townhouse Garage Parking in Oak Park - Property Id: 312652 2 bedroom, 1.5 baths, washer and dryer in the unit, garage, blinds, air conditioning, large closets.
