Home
/
Forest Park, IL
/
7422 Madison Street
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

7422 Madison Street

7422 Madison Street · (708) 359-0147
Location

7422 Madison Street, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Water and scavenger/trash included. Tenant pays electric & gas. Small deck off the back. Parking available for $75 a month. Gym, bike rack, and storage unit in the spacious basement. 1st month free on a 2 year lease!!

Right off Madison street - steps from all the great restaurants, shops, and fun!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7422 Madison Street have any available units?
7422 Madison Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7422 Madison Street have?
Some of 7422 Madison Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7422 Madison Street currently offering any rent specials?
7422 Madison Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7422 Madison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7422 Madison Street is pet friendly.
Does 7422 Madison Street offer parking?
Yes, 7422 Madison Street does offer parking.
Does 7422 Madison Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7422 Madison Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7422 Madison Street have a pool?
No, 7422 Madison Street does not have a pool.
Does 7422 Madison Street have accessible units?
No, 7422 Madison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7422 Madison Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7422 Madison Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 7422 Madison Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7422 Madison Street has units with air conditioning.
