7422 Madison Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking bike storage

BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Water and scavenger/trash included. Tenant pays electric & gas. Small deck off the back. Parking available for $75 a month. Gym, bike rack, and storage unit in the spacious basement. 1st month free on a 2 year lease!!



Right off Madison street - steps from all the great restaurants, shops, and fun!