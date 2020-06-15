7422 Madison Street

Amenities
BRAND NEW TWO (2) BED, ONE (1) BATH FOREST PARK renovated apartment available. Great light throughout. HUGE kitchen island. Hardwood floors. Stainless steel appliances. Spacious walk-in closets. Built-in wet bar. IN-UNIT washer/dryer. Water and scavenger/trash included. Tenant pays electric & gas. Small deck off the back. Parking available for $75 a month. Gym, bike rack, and storage unit in the spacious basement. 1st month free on a 2 year lease!!
Right off Madison street - steps from all the great restaurants, shops, and fun!