520 Des Plaines

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator gym on-site laundry parking garage lobby

Great Location Meets Modern Living.

520 Rentals is 5 story elevator apartment building located steps from downtown Forest Park, Illinois, less than 10 miles west of downtown Chicago with easy access to Interstate 290 and the CTA Blue Line.



Amenities abound in this recently renovated mid-rise. All apartments are very spacious and have been tastefully updated with luxury flooring, new stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Come and see the modernized lobby, hallways, laundry room and exterior. Best of all the building provides designated garage parking and is pet-friendly and smoke-free.

