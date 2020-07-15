All apartments in Forest Park
520 Des Plaines

520 Des Plaines Avenue · (630) 495-9191
Location

520 Des Plaines Avenue, Forest Park, IL 60130

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1399 · Avail. now

$1,399

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
lobby
520 Rentals LLC - Property Id: 131678

Great Location Meets Modern Living.
520 Rentals is 5 story elevator apartment building located steps from downtown Forest Park, Illinois, less than 10 miles west of downtown Chicago with easy access to Interstate 290 and the CTA Blue Line.

Amenities abound in this recently renovated mid-rise. All apartments are very spacious and have been tastefully updated with luxury flooring, new stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Come and see the modernized lobby, hallways, laundry room and exterior. Best of all the building provides designated garage parking and is pet-friendly and smoke-free.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/131678
Property Id 131678

(RLNE5915941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 Des Plaines have any available units?
520 Des Plaines has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 520 Des Plaines have?
Some of 520 Des Plaines's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 Des Plaines currently offering any rent specials?
520 Des Plaines is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 Des Plaines pet-friendly?
Yes, 520 Des Plaines is pet friendly.
Does 520 Des Plaines offer parking?
Yes, 520 Des Plaines offers parking.
Does 520 Des Plaines have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 Des Plaines does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 Des Plaines have a pool?
No, 520 Des Plaines does not have a pool.
Does 520 Des Plaines have accessible units?
No, 520 Des Plaines does not have accessible units.
Does 520 Des Plaines have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 520 Des Plaines has units with dishwashers.
Does 520 Des Plaines have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 Des Plaines does not have units with air conditioning.
