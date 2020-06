Amenities

View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/JRSR0WSXeH8



Garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Living room with plush carpet, wood buring fireplace and door leading to your private patio. Patio has storage closet. Kitchen with pantry, elelctric oven/stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. The bedrooom has carpet and connects to the bathroom. The full bathroom has stackable washer/dryer and large closet. Available now