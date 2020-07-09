The Reserve

Lease Length: 6-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 per apartment (non-refundable/one time) Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 40 lbs combined.
Dogs
restrictions: Max weight: 75 lbs.
Storage Details: 5x3x3: $25/month, 5x5x3: $35/month, 5x7x3: $45/month