Last updated July 15 2020 at 12:52 AM

The Reserve

1930 Ridge Ave · (847) 221-6298
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1930 Ridge Ave, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C-116 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,719

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 630 sqft

Unit C-215 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,732

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 645 sqft

Unit A-107 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,798

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 705 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Reserve.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
24hr gym
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
guest suite
internet access
internet cafe
Welcome to your personal oasis

Living at The Reserve means living in comfort. Our pet-friendly residences feature upgraded kitchens, full-size washers and dryers, 9’ ceilings and spacious walk-in closet – all across a wide variety of floorplans.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $500 per apartment (non-refundable/one time) Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds, Weight limit: 40 lbs combined.
Dogs
restrictions: Max weight: 75 lbs.
Storage Details: 5x3x3: $25/month, 5x5x3: $35/month, 5x7x3: $45/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Reserve have any available units?
The Reserve has 4 units available starting at $1,719 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Reserve have?
Some of The Reserve's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Reserve currently offering any rent specials?
The Reserve is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Reserve pet-friendly?
Yes, The Reserve is pet friendly.
Does The Reserve offer parking?
Yes, The Reserve offers parking.
Does The Reserve have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Reserve offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Reserve have a pool?
Yes, The Reserve has a pool.
Does The Reserve have accessible units?
No, The Reserve does not have accessible units.
Does The Reserve have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Reserve has units with dishwashers.
