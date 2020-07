Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel oven Property Amenities clubhouse elevator fire pit 24hr gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

With high-end finishes and close proximity to local hot spots, these newly renovated luxury apartments in downtown Evanston have everything you’re looking for. The Presidential Apartments are steps from the CTA and Metra trains, shopping, dining and entertainment, Northwestern University and Lake Michigan.



Studios, convertibles and one-bedroom apartments feature stainless steel appliances and spacious layouts. Enjoy our brand new 24-hour fitness center, assigned parking options and Skydeck with lounge space!