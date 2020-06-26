All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:58 PM

The Park Evanston

1630 Chicago Ave · (517) 940-8245
Location

1630 Chicago Ave, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 0705 · Avail. now

$1,956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 694 sqft

Unit 0204 · Avail. now

$1,963

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

Unit 1109 · Avail. Jul 27

$2,010

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 712 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Park Evanston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
carpet
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
24hr gym
game room
pool
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
concierge
internet cafe
lobby
media room
package receiving
Imagine enjoying the panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the incredible Chicago skyline in the distance from your home. The Park Evanston offers a variety of amenities designed just to fit your lifestyle. The 1st floor amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with a private yoga room, an inviting den with a game room, a spacious WiFi lounge with conference rooms, and a welcoming pet spa while the 24th floor includes a sparkling outdoor pool with a sundeck and a soon-to-be zen lounge with stunning lake views! The Park Evanston is conveniently located next door to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee, and just blocks from Northwestern University, restaurants, and shops.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-20 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $500 depending on apartment size
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $500 one time fee
rent: $15/month
Cats
fee: $250 one time fee
rent: $10/month
Storage Details: 3'x3'x7': $30/month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Park Evanston have any available units?
The Park Evanston has 20 units available starting at $1,956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Park Evanston have?
Some of The Park Evanston's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Park Evanston currently offering any rent specials?
The Park Evanston is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Park Evanston pet-friendly?
Yes, The Park Evanston is pet friendly.
Does The Park Evanston offer parking?
Yes, The Park Evanston offers parking.
Does The Park Evanston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Park Evanston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Park Evanston have a pool?
Yes, The Park Evanston has a pool.
Does The Park Evanston have accessible units?
No, The Park Evanston does not have accessible units.
Does The Park Evanston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Park Evanston has units with dishwashers.

