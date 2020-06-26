Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator carpet oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities conference room clubhouse 24hr gym game room pool internet access yoga cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bike storage business center concierge internet cafe lobby media room package receiving

Imagine enjoying the panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the incredible Chicago skyline in the distance from your home. The Park Evanston offers a variety of amenities designed just to fit your lifestyle. The 1st floor amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with a private yoga room, an inviting den with a game room, a spacious WiFi lounge with conference rooms, and a welcoming pet spa while the 24th floor includes a sparkling outdoor pool with a sundeck and a soon-to-be zen lounge with stunning lake views! The Park Evanston is conveniently located next door to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee, and just blocks from Northwestern University, restaurants, and shops.