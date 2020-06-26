Amenities
Imagine enjoying the panoramic views of Lake Michigan and the incredible Chicago skyline in the distance from your home. The Park Evanston offers a variety of amenities designed just to fit your lifestyle. The 1st floor amenities include a state-of-the-art fitness center with a private yoga room, an inviting den with a game room, a spacious WiFi lounge with conference rooms, and a welcoming pet spa while the 24th floor includes a sparkling outdoor pool with a sundeck and a soon-to-be zen lounge with stunning lake views! The Park Evanston is conveniently located next door to Whole Foods and Peet's Coffee, and just blocks from Northwestern University, restaurants, and shops.