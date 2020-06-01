Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities in unit laundry dishwasher hardwood floors garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool sauna cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly bbq/grill bike storage business center clubhouse conference room courtyard game room internet access key fob access lobby media room package receiving pool table

In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience. The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish. Each apartment is open-concept with in-unit washers and dryers, a bathroom for every bedroom, and designer finishes. Make your next move The Link Evanston apartments, where you'll find everything you need to live, work, and relax.