Amenities
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience. The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish. Each apartment is open-concept with in-unit washers and dryers, a bathroom for every bedroom, and designer finishes. Make your next move The Link Evanston apartments, where you'll find everything you need to live, work, and relax.