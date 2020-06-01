All apartments in Evanston
The Link Evanston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Link Evanston

811 Emerson St · (847) 443-9408
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 Emerson St, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 427 · Avail. now

$1,710

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 386 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Link Evanston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
sauna
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
pet friendly
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
game room
internet access
key fob access
lobby
media room
package receiving
pool table
In-person tours are now available by appointment only. Or take a virtual tour at your convenience. The Link is nestled in the heart of downtown Evanston just one block from the Foster Purple Line stop and a short walk to the Davis Street/Evanston Metra stop. Our community is stacked with amenities that make life just a little more lavish. Each apartment is open-concept with in-unit washers and dryers, a bathroom for every bedroom, and designer finishes. Make your next move The Link Evanston apartments, where you'll find everything you need to live, work, and relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Link Evanston have any available units?
The Link Evanston has a unit available for $1,710 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does The Link Evanston have?
Some of The Link Evanston's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Link Evanston currently offering any rent specials?
The Link Evanston is offering the following rent specials: Apply Now $0 Down
Is The Link Evanston pet-friendly?
Yes, The Link Evanston is pet friendly.
Does The Link Evanston offer parking?
No, The Link Evanston does not offer parking.
Does The Link Evanston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Link Evanston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Link Evanston have a pool?
Yes, The Link Evanston has a pool.
Does The Link Evanston have accessible units?
Yes, The Link Evanston has accessible units.
Does The Link Evanston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Link Evanston has units with dishwashers.

