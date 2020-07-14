Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry internet access

If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.



Those details carry over to the apartments inside that feature sleek hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The amenity package of Internet, DirecTV, heat and water adds extra allure.



Being close to everything from the Purple Line to Northwestern and local restaurants gives you the opportunity to explore your Evanston dream life in a multitude of ways.