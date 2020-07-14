All apartments in Evanston
Evanston, IL
941 Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

941 Chicago

941 Chicago Avenue · (610) 510-7757
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

941 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,295

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 941 Chicago.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
internet access
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.\n\nThose details carry over to the apartments inside that feature sleek hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The amenity package of Internet, DirecTV, heat and water adds extra allure.\n\nBeing close to everything from the Purple Line to Northwestern and local restaurants gives you the opportunity to explore your Evanston dream life in a multitude of ways.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 941 Chicago have any available units?
941 Chicago offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,295. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Chicago have?
Some of 941 Chicago's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Chicago currently offering any rent specials?
941 Chicago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Chicago pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Chicago is pet friendly.
Does 941 Chicago offer parking?
Yes, 941 Chicago offers parking.
Does 941 Chicago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Chicago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 941 Chicago have a pool?
No, 941 Chicago does not have a pool.
Does 941 Chicago have accessible units?
No, 941 Chicago does not have accessible units.
Does 941 Chicago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 941 Chicago has units with dishwashers.
