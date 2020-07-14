Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 941 Chicago.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
If you dream in buildings and architecture, then 941 Chicago is your dream Evanston apartment. The ornate details that decorate the building make for a truly remarkable Welcome home each day.\n\nThose details carry over to the apartments inside that feature sleek hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The amenity package of Internet, DirecTV, heat and water adds extra allure.\n\nBeing close to everything from the Purple Line to Northwestern and local restaurants gives you the opportunity to explore your Evanston dream life in a multitude of ways.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 941 Chicago have any available units?
941 Chicago offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,295. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 941 Chicago have?
Some of 941 Chicago's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 941 Chicago currently offering any rent specials?
941 Chicago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 941 Chicago pet-friendly?
Yes, 941 Chicago is pet friendly.
Does 941 Chicago offer parking?
Yes, 941 Chicago offers parking.
Does 941 Chicago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 941 Chicago does not offer units with in unit laundry.