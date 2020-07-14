Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 860 Hinman.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.\n\nWe've changed a few things since the building's fairytale beginning- hardwood floors, remodeled kitchens, updated bathrooms - all the while maintaining 860 Hinman's architectural beauty.\n\nLiving in the midst of one of Evanston's most vibrant neighborhoods offers everything from artfully crafted meals to local brews. So, happily ever after is waiting for you on the corner of Main Street and Hinman Avenue.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water