Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed accessible elevator parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance cc payments e-payments internet access

Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.



We've changed a few things since the building's fairytale beginning- hardwood floors, remodeled kitchens, updated bathrooms - all the while maintaining 860 Hinman's architectural beauty.



Living in the midst of one of Evanston's most vibrant neighborhoods offers everything from artfully crafted meals to local brews. So, happily ever after is waiting for you on the corner of Main Street and Hinman Avenue.