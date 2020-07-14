All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:28 AM

860 Hinman

860 Hinman Ave · (847) 603-2610
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

860 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 27 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$895

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,415

1 Bed · 1 Bath

1bd/2b-1

$1,365

1 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 860 Hinman.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
Once upon a time, there was a chic hotel called The Evanshire in downtown Evanston. Today, it's a renovated apartment building right on the corner of Main Street near Northwestern University.\n\nWe've changed a few things since the building's fairytale beginning- hardwood floors, remodeled kitchens, updated bathrooms - all the while maintaining 860 Hinman's architectural beauty.\n\nLiving in the midst of one of Evanston's most vibrant neighborhoods offers everything from artfully crafted meals to local brews. So, happily ever after is waiting for you on the corner of Main Street and Hinman Avenue.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee, $75 Credit Check fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 Hinman have any available units?
860 Hinman offers studio floorplans starting at $895 and one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,415. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 Hinman have?
Some of 860 Hinman's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 Hinman currently offering any rent specials?
860 Hinman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 Hinman pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 Hinman is pet friendly.
Does 860 Hinman offer parking?
Yes, 860 Hinman offers parking.
Does 860 Hinman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 860 Hinman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 Hinman have a pool?
No, 860 Hinman does not have a pool.
Does 860 Hinman have accessible units?
Yes, 860 Hinman has accessible units.
Does 860 Hinman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 860 Hinman has units with dishwashers.
