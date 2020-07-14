All apartments in Evanston
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:39 PM

807 CHURCH Street

807 Church Street · (847) 650-1999
Location

807 Church Street, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 313 · Avail. now

$2,700

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 970 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
media room
Lovely 2BR/2BA rental condo at the Art-Deco inspired Evanston Galleria. Perfectly located at the heart of Downtown Evanston, you will appreciate the easy access to Kellogg Graduate School, Northwestern University, Metra & CTA trains, restaurants, Target, CVS, Panera, shops, fitness clubs, theaters, and Lake Michigan! This 970 sq. ft. unit is spacious with lofty ceilings, hardwood floors, and huge windows. You will love the retro-style and modern conveniences: Italian cabinetry, faux-granite counters, and in-unit laundry. The large master suite features a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are huge windows and a secluded views. No extra charges for heat, water, refuse removal, and parking.... these are all included in the monthly rent. Parking space #34 is accessible from the 2nd floor. No smoking! Dogs permitted with certain restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 807 CHURCH Street have any available units?
807 CHURCH Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 807 CHURCH Street have?
Some of 807 CHURCH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 807 CHURCH Street currently offering any rent specials?
807 CHURCH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 807 CHURCH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 807 CHURCH Street is pet friendly.
Does 807 CHURCH Street offer parking?
Yes, 807 CHURCH Street offers parking.
Does 807 CHURCH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 807 CHURCH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 807 CHURCH Street have a pool?
No, 807 CHURCH Street does not have a pool.
Does 807 CHURCH Street have accessible units?
No, 807 CHURCH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 807 CHURCH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 807 CHURCH Street has units with dishwashers.
