807 CHURCH Street

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking media room

Lovely 2BR/2BA rental condo at the Art-Deco inspired Evanston Galleria. Perfectly located at the heart of Downtown Evanston, you will appreciate the easy access to Kellogg Graduate School, Northwestern University, Metra & CTA trains, restaurants, Target, CVS, Panera, shops, fitness clubs, theaters, and Lake Michigan! This 970 sq. ft. unit is spacious with lofty ceilings, hardwood floors, and huge windows. You will love the retro-style and modern conveniences: Italian cabinetry, faux-granite counters, and in-unit laundry. The large master suite features a private bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are huge windows and a secluded views. No extra charges for heat, water, refuse removal, and parking.... these are all included in the monthly rent. Parking space #34 is accessible from the 2nd floor. No smoking! Dogs permitted with certain restrictions.