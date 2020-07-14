Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan fireplace granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Arriving on the train from Chicago to Main Street in Evanston elicits that of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world kind of feeling. Partly because downtown Evanston is home to a world renowned distillery and partly because Main Street is such a gem.



618 Hinman remains true to Evanston's inherent charm with apartments that feature sunrooms, hardwood floors and a large backyard. Decorative fireplaces add a touch of Hollywood glam to these vintage units.



So, take a walk through downtown Evanston, stop in the coffee joints, taco joints, pizza joints and see for yourself why 618 Hinman is the kind of joint you can call home.