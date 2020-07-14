Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 618 Hinman.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Arriving on the train from Chicago to Main Street in Evanston elicits that of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world kind of feeling. Partly because downtown Evanston is home to a world renowned distillery and partly because Main Street is such a gem.\n\n618 Hinman remains true to Evanston's inherent charm with apartments that feature sunrooms, hardwood floors and a large backyard. Decorative fireplaces add a touch of Hollywood glam to these vintage units.\n\nSo, take a walk through downtown Evanston, stop in the coffee joints, taco joints, pizza joints and see for yourself why 618 Hinman is the kind of joint you can call home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 618 Hinman have any available units?
618 Hinman offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Hinman have?
Some of 618 Hinman's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Hinman currently offering any rent specials?
618 Hinman is not currently offering any rent specials.