Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

618 Hinman

618 Hinman Avenue · (847) 565-2350
Location

618 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

VERIFIED 28 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 618 Hinman.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Arriving on the train from Chicago to Main Street in Evanston elicits that of all the gin joints in all the towns in all the world kind of feeling. Partly because downtown Evanston is home to a world renowned distillery and partly because Main Street is such a gem.\n\n618 Hinman remains true to Evanston's inherent charm with apartments that feature sunrooms, hardwood floors and a large backyard. Decorative fireplaces add a touch of Hollywood glam to these vintage units.\n\nSo, take a walk through downtown Evanston, stop in the coffee joints, taco joints, pizza joints and see for yourself why 618 Hinman is the kind of joint you can call home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 Hinman have any available units?
618 Hinman offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,695. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 618 Hinman have?
Some of 618 Hinman's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 Hinman currently offering any rent specials?
618 Hinman is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 Hinman pet-friendly?
No, 618 Hinman is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 618 Hinman offer parking?
Yes, 618 Hinman offers parking.
Does 618 Hinman have units with washers and dryers?
No, 618 Hinman does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 Hinman have a pool?
No, 618 Hinman does not have a pool.
Does 618 Hinman have accessible units?
No, 618 Hinman does not have accessible units.
Does 618 Hinman have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 618 Hinman has units with dishwashers.
