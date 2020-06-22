534 Hinman Ave W3

Amenities
Top Floor! Heat & Water Included! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 298971
Location:
Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
Rent: $1365
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.
UNIT FEATURES:
Hardwood Flooring
Large Living Space w/Massive Closet
Mini Blinds
Charming Eat-in Kitchen w/ Built in storage & dining Area.
Queen Sized Bedroom
Tons of closet space
PROPERTY FEATURES:
Controlled Access
Pet Friendly
Short Walk to Purple line
-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-
*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*
Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715
Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298971
Property Id 298971
(RLNE5850515)