Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

534 Hinman Ave W3

534 Hinman Ave · (773) 368-9715
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

534 Hinman Ave, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit W3 · Avail. now

$1,365

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Top Floor! Heat & Water Included! Pets Welcome! - Property Id: 298971

Location:
Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202

Rent: $1365
Beds: 1
Bath: 1
Available Date: Now
Broker Fee: No Fee
Pet Policy: Pet Friendly
Parking: Street
Utilities Included: Heat, Water, Trash & Sewer.

UNIT FEATURES:

Hardwood Flooring
Large Living Space w/Massive Closet
Mini Blinds
Charming Eat-in Kitchen w/ Built in storage & dining Area.
Queen Sized Bedroom
Tons of closet space

PROPERTY FEATURES:

Controlled Access
Pet Friendly
Short Walk to Purple line

-VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE-

*CONTACT JESSICA DIRECTLY FOR APPLICATION DETAILS, UNIT AVAILABILITY/STATUS & BOOKING. PRICES SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE. APPLICATION FEES NON-REFUNDABLE*

Jessica Goodnight
Landstar Realty Group
773-368-9715

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298971
Property Id 298971

(RLNE5850515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Hinman Ave W3 have any available units?
534 Hinman Ave W3 has a unit available for $1,365 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Hinman Ave W3 have?
Some of 534 Hinman Ave W3's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Hinman Ave W3 currently offering any rent specials?
534 Hinman Ave W3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Hinman Ave W3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Hinman Ave W3 is pet friendly.
Does 534 Hinman Ave W3 offer parking?
Yes, 534 Hinman Ave W3 does offer parking.
Does 534 Hinman Ave W3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Hinman Ave W3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Hinman Ave W3 have a pool?
No, 534 Hinman Ave W3 does not have a pool.
Does 534 Hinman Ave W3 have accessible units?
No, 534 Hinman Ave W3 does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Hinman Ave W3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Hinman Ave W3 does not have units with dishwashers.
