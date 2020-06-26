Amenities
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS VINTAGE EVANSTON ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 299034
Location: 534 Hinman ave, Evanston, 60201
Rent: $1300
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street
PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING
- Two blocks from South Blvd Purple Line
- Heat and water included
- Eat-in kitchen
- Queen size bedroom
- Hardwood flooring
- Ample closet space
- Modern bathroom
PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE
Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299034
