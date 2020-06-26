All apartments in Evanston
534 Hinman Ave
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:11 PM

534 Hinman Ave

534 Hinman Avenue · (224) 226-4000
Location

534 Hinman Avenue, Evanston, IL 60202

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1300 · Avail. now

$1,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS VINTAGE EVANSTON ONE BEDROOM - Property Id: 299034

Location: 534 Hinman ave, Evanston, 60201
Rent: $1300
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Pets: Pet friendly
Laundry: In building
Parking: Street

PICTURES MAY BE OF A SIMILAR UNIT IN THE BUILDING

- Two blocks from South Blvd Purple Line
- Heat and water included
- Eat-in kitchen
- Queen size bedroom
- Hardwood flooring
- Ample closet space
- Modern bathroom

PLEASE CONTACT LANDSTAR AGENT BEFORE APPLYING, UNIT MIGHT HAVE AN APPLICATION PENDING
APPLICATION FEES ARE NOT REFUNDABLE

Anastasiia Korinchevska
Landstar Realty Group
224-226-4000

Landstar Realty Group is an equal opportunity housing provider. All properties advertised on this website are subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act, the Illinois Human Rights Act, and the Chicago Residential Landlord Tennant ?Ordinance. We are committed to upholding the purpose and spirit of these policies.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/299034
Property Id 299034

(RLNE5904051)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 534 Hinman Ave have any available units?
534 Hinman Ave has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 534 Hinman Ave have?
Some of 534 Hinman Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 534 Hinman Ave currently offering any rent specials?
534 Hinman Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 534 Hinman Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 534 Hinman Ave is pet friendly.
Does 534 Hinman Ave offer parking?
Yes, 534 Hinman Ave offers parking.
Does 534 Hinman Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 534 Hinman Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 534 Hinman Ave have a pool?
No, 534 Hinman Ave does not have a pool.
Does 534 Hinman Ave have accessible units?
No, 534 Hinman Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 534 Hinman Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 534 Hinman Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
