Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub cable included ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.



These units have been completely rehabbed with stainless, granite, an in-unit washer & dryer, a breakfast bar and hardwood floors. Can you handle more? Amenities like included parking, Internet and a large backyard (perfect for BBQs and frolicking through fall leaves) complete the exceptional amenities trifecta.



If you ever want to leave your exceptional Evanston apartment to explore, you've got ample opportunities for celebrated restaurants, local cafes, museums and more, just outside your door at 2321 Central.