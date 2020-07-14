All apartments in Evanston
2321 Central

2321 Central Street · (586) 257-1354
Location

2321 Central Street, Evanston, IL 60201
Central Street

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$1,825

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2321 Central.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
There's something exceptional about a central three-flat. And, the three-flat building at 2321 Central exceeds even the loftiest of exceptional expectations.\n\nThese units have been completely rehabbed with stainless, granite, an in-unit washer & dryer, a breakfast bar and hardwood floors. Can you handle more? Amenities like included parking, Internet and a large backyard (perfect for BBQs and frolicking through fall leaves) complete the exceptional amenities trifecta.\n\nIf you ever want to leave your exceptional Evanston apartment to explore, you've got ample opportunities for celebrated restaurants, local cafes, museums and more, just outside your door at 2321 Central.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Street parking, 1 assigned surface lot space.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Central have any available units?
2321 Central offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,825. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Central have?
Some of 2321 Central's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Central currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Central is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Central pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Central is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 2321 Central offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Central offers parking.
Does 2321 Central have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2321 Central offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Central have a pool?
No, 2321 Central does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Central have accessible units?
No, 2321 Central does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Central have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Central has units with dishwashers.
