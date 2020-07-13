All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 1576 Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1576 Oak
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:27 AM

1576 Oak

1576 Oak Avenue · (847) 641-3170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Downtown Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1576 Oak Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,255

Studio · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/1b-1

$1,595

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1576 Oak.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities. Speaking of eclectic, John Hughes' quirky Molly Ringwald classic, *Sixteen Candles*, was filmed in Evanston.\n\n1576 Oak may not be Molly Ringwald's movie home, but we think she'd choose it given the option. The renovated apartments that feature hardwood floors, granite and stainless are pretty irresistible, even for a movie star.\n\nAt 1576 Oak, you'll also enjoy a star package of amenities that include Internet, DirecTV and a Fitness Center.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Open lot $80 per month, parking garage $100 per month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1576 Oak have any available units?
1576 Oak offers studio floorplans starting at $1,255 and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,595. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1576 Oak have?
Some of 1576 Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1576 Oak currently offering any rent specials?
1576 Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1576 Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 1576 Oak is pet friendly.
Does 1576 Oak offer parking?
Yes, 1576 Oak offers parking.
Does 1576 Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1576 Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1576 Oak have a pool?
No, 1576 Oak does not have a pool.
Does 1576 Oak have accessible units?
No, 1576 Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 1576 Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1576 Oak has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1576 Oak?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2321 Central
2321 Central Street
Evanston, IL 60201
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
1620 Central
1620 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Main
847 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
1420 Chicago
1420 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity