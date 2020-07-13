Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan extra storage granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry internet access

Life in Evanston is an eclectic mix of college town charm and city fun. Life at 1576 Oak embodies this mix, with a vintage building filled with thoughtful amenities. Speaking of eclectic, John Hughes' quirky Molly Ringwald classic, *Sixteen Candles*, was filmed in Evanston.



1576 Oak may not be Molly Ringwald's movie home, but we think she'd choose it given the option. The renovated apartments that feature hardwood floors, granite and stainless are pretty irresistible, even for a movie star.



At 1576 Oak, you'll also enjoy a star package of amenities that include Internet, DirecTV and a Fitness Center.