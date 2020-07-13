Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed garage parking gym on-site laundry courtyard internet access

Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check. A vintage elevator building with modern apartments? Check.



1575 Oak checks everything off you apartment wish list, and then some. These spacious units feature large windows and hardwood floors with amenities that include Internet, DirecTV and heat.



So, maybe you can get just what you want and need by living at 1575 Oak in Evanston.