1575 Oak Ave, Evanston, IL 60201 Downtown Evanston
Price and availability
VERIFIED 18 days AGO
Studio
studio-1
$1,215
Studio · 1 Bath
1 Bedroom
1bd/1b-1
$1,395
1 Bed · 1 Bath
2 Bedrooms
2bd/1b-1
$1,825
2 Bed · 1 Bath
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1575 Oak.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
cats allowed
cable included
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
courtyard
internet access
Whoever said you can't always get what you want never lived in Evanston. Quiet tree lined streets with parks and nature all around? Check. A downtown vibrant with local cafes, bars and boutiques? Check. A vintage elevator building with modern apartments? Check.\n\n1575 Oak checks everything off you apartment wish list, and then some. These spacious units feature large windows and hardwood floors with amenities that include Internet, DirecTV and heat.\n\nSo, maybe you can get just what you want and need by living at 1575 Oak in Evanston.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1575 Oak have any available units?
1575 Oak offers studio floorplans starting at $1,215, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,395, and two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,825. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1575 Oak have?
Some of 1575 Oak's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1575 Oak currently offering any rent specials?
1575 Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1575 Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 1575 Oak is pet friendly.
Does 1575 Oak offer parking?
Yes, 1575 Oak offers parking.
Does 1575 Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1575 Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1575 Oak have a pool?
No, 1575 Oak does not have a pool.
Does 1575 Oak have accessible units?
No, 1575 Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 1575 Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 1575 Oak does not have units with dishwashers.