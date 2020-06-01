All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue
Last updated June 7 2020 at 11:23 PM

1570 ELMWOOD Avenue

1570 Elmwood Avenue · (312) 265-8000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Downtown Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

1570 Elmwood Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201
Downtown Evanston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
internet access
Downtown Evanston is offering a bright, 1bdrm open floor plan unit (in a full amenity building) available NOW! This upgraded, privately owned condo INCLUDES 1 garage parking spot and additional storage in the building! With HWD floors, a granite/S.S. Kitchen, in-unit W/D, breakfast bar, great closet space and its own private balcony - this unit is definitely a place one can settle into quickly in an unbeatable location. In addition to a great condo, the building offers: great access to bus and train stops, an indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness center, doorman, sundeck, party room & temporary guest parking! Pet friendly w/additional deposit (TBD). Monthly rent includes: garage parking; heat/ac; basic cable & internet - only pay Electric!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue have any available units?
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1570 ELMWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue has a pool.
Does 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1570 ELMWOOD Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1576 Oak
1576 Oak Avenue
Evanston, IL 60201
1243 Judson
1243 Judson Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202
Evanston Place Apartments
1715 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
415 Premier
415 Howard St
Evanston, IL 60202
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Main
847 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
860 Hinman
860 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity