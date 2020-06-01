1570 ELMWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly doorman gym parking pool garage guest parking internet access

Downtown Evanston is offering a bright, 1bdrm open floor plan unit (in a full amenity building) available NOW! This upgraded, privately owned condo INCLUDES 1 garage parking spot and additional storage in the building! With HWD floors, a granite/S.S. Kitchen, in-unit W/D, breakfast bar, great closet space and its own private balcony - this unit is definitely a place one can settle into quickly in an unbeatable location. In addition to a great condo, the building offers: great access to bus and train stops, an indoor pool, whirlpool, fitness center, doorman, sundeck, party room & temporary guest parking! Pet friendly w/additional deposit (TBD). Monthly rent includes: garage parking; heat/ac; basic cable & internet - only pay Electric!