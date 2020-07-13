All apartments in Evanston
Evanston, IL
1420 Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

1420 Chicago

1420 Chicago Avenue · (847) 278-9832
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1420 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$2,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/2b-1

$2,895

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1420 Chicago.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
elevator
parking
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern. Once dotted with the sameness of auto dealerships, it is now host to a wonderful array of shopping and dining. It's also where you'll discover 1420, a cool blend of newly renovated apartments behind an unmistakable blue brick facade (termed The Blue Whale by Northwestern students). Take a deep breath, because you're gonna flipper for this vintage 1950s residence offering newly renovated rental homes with generous floor plans and oversized windows. Great spaces that blowholes the lid off apartment living with hardwood floors, ample closets and kitchen with dishwasher, not to mention a brand spanking new laundry room and fitness center, on-premise parking and amenities such as Internet and DirecTV Family

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Chicago have any available units?
1420 Chicago offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,235 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,895. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Chicago have?
Some of 1420 Chicago's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Chicago currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Chicago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Chicago pet-friendly?
Yes, 1420 Chicago is pet friendly.
Does 1420 Chicago offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Chicago offers parking.
Does 1420 Chicago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Chicago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Chicago have a pool?
No, 1420 Chicago does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Chicago have accessible units?
No, 1420 Chicago does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Chicago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Chicago has units with dishwashers.
