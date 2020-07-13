1420 Chicago

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan extra storage microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed elevator parking gym on-site laundry internet access

An extension of the Windy City's legendary Clark Street, Chicago Avenue is the central north/south road that connects Main and Dempster Streets, and downtown Evanston and Northwestern. Once dotted with the sameness of auto dealerships, it is now host to a wonderful array of shopping and dining. It's also where you'll discover 1420, a cool blend of newly renovated apartments behind an unmistakable blue brick facade (termed The Blue Whale by Northwestern students). Take a deep breath, because you're gonna flipper for this vintage 1950s residence offering newly renovated rental homes with generous floor plans and oversized windows. Great spaces that blowholes the lid off apartment living with hardwood floors, ample closets and kitchen with dishwasher, not to mention a brand spanking new laundry room and fitness center, on-premise parking and amenities such as Internet and DirecTV Family