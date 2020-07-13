Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1410 Chicago.
Amenities
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.\n\n1410 Chicago is one such treasure - a vintage apartment building in the midst of Evanston's buzzing opportunities. The apartments are two parts modern, two parts vintage: hardwood floors and crown molding, granite and stainless.\n\nTreasure your apartment life in this idyllic Evanston setting, and make 1410 Chicago your home.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $250 per cat
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 space surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1410 Chicago have any available units?
1410 Chicago offers studio floorplans starting at $1,195, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,235, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,525. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Chicago have?
Some of 1410 Chicago's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Chicago currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Chicago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Chicago pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Chicago is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Chicago offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Chicago offers parking.
Does 1410 Chicago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Chicago does not offer units with in unit laundry.