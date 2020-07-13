All apartments in Evanston
Find more places like 1410 Chicago.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Evanston, IL
/
1410 Chicago
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:17 AM

1410 Chicago

1410 Chicago Avenue · (847) 737-8581
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Evanston
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1410 Chicago Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 days AGO

Studio

studio-1

$1,195

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

1bd/1b-1

$1,495

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

2bd/2b-1

$2,235

2 Bed · 2 Bath

3 Bedrooms

3bd/3b-1

$2,525

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1410 Chicago.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
internet access
Even with Northwestern nearby, Evanston doesn't feel like a typical college town. Evanston's streets may be lined with trees, but they also have quaint coffee shops, a distillery and a slew of local treasures.\n\n1410 Chicago is one such treasure - a vintage apartment building in the midst of Evanston's buzzing opportunities. The apartments are two parts modern, two parts vintage: hardwood floors and crown molding, granite and stainless.\n\nTreasure your apartment life in this idyllic Evanston setting, and make 1410 Chicago your home.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee: $250 per cat
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: 1 space surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1410 Chicago have any available units?
1410 Chicago offers studio floorplans starting at $1,195, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,235, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,525. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1410 Chicago have?
Some of 1410 Chicago's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1410 Chicago currently offering any rent specials?
1410 Chicago is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1410 Chicago pet-friendly?
Yes, 1410 Chicago is pet friendly.
Does 1410 Chicago offer parking?
Yes, 1410 Chicago offers parking.
Does 1410 Chicago have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1410 Chicago does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1410 Chicago have a pool?
No, 1410 Chicago does not have a pool.
Does 1410 Chicago have accessible units?
No, 1410 Chicago does not have accessible units.
Does 1410 Chicago have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1410 Chicago has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1410 Chicago?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2321 Central
2321 Central Street
Evanston, IL 60201
1620 Central
1620 Central St
Evanston, IL 60201
AMLI Evanston
737 Chicago Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
1575 Oak
1575 Oak Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Presidential
800 Hinman Ave
Evanston, IL 60202
E2
1890 Maple Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
The Reserve
1930 Ridge Ave
Evanston, IL 60201
941 Chicago
941 Chicago Avenue
Evanston, IL 60202

Similar Pages

Evanston 1 BedroomsEvanston 2 Bedrooms
Evanston Apartments with ParkingEvanston Pet Friendly Places
Evanston Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, IL
Mount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, IL
Woodridge, ILOrland Park, ILGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILHammond, INCarol Stream, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Evanston
Central Street

Apartments Near Colleges

Northwestern UniversityCity Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X College
Chicago State UniversityRoosevelt University
University of Chicago
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity