1333 Maple Avenue
Last updated March 2 2020 at 6:49 AM

1333 Maple Avenue

1333 Maple Avenue · (312) 618-1274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1333 Maple Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1650 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
Bright and spacious 3BR/2BTH corner unit in elevator building. Freshly painted! HEAT INCLUDED! Blinds NEW! Many upgrades. NEW kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinetry and stainless appliances. Lovely modern baths. Large master bedroom suite. New, easy maintenance flooring throughout. Open living room space with wonderful views of quiet street. Private balcony. Separate wing of unit with 2 BRS/1BTH. Laundry & garbage chute each floor. Large storage locker. Superb location. Walking distance to trains, shopping, restaurants, movies, lake and Northwestern. Easy street parking. Move ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1333 Maple Avenue have any available units?
1333 Maple Avenue has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1333 Maple Avenue have?
Some of 1333 Maple Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1333 Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1333 Maple Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1333 Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1333 Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Evanston.
Does 1333 Maple Avenue offer parking?
No, 1333 Maple Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1333 Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1333 Maple Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1333 Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 1333 Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1333 Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1333 Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1333 Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1333 Maple Avenue has units with dishwashers.
