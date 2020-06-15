1333 Maple Avenue

Amenities
Bright and spacious 3BR/2BTH corner unit in elevator building. Freshly painted! HEAT INCLUDED! Blinds NEW! Many upgrades. NEW kitchen with granite counters, ample cabinetry and stainless appliances. Lovely modern baths. Large master bedroom suite. New, easy maintenance flooring throughout. Open living room space with wonderful views of quiet street. Private balcony. Separate wing of unit with 2 BRS/1BTH. Laundry & garbage chute each floor. Large storage locker. Superb location. Walking distance to trains, shopping, restaurants, movies, lake and Northwestern. Easy street parking. Move ready!