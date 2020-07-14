Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1303 Maple.
Amenities
on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
internet access
Life is so much sweeter when you love where you live in Evanston. It's even sweeter when the street you live on shares its sweet name with Maple syrup. \n\n1303 Maple is a vintage courtyard building that features an endless array of sweet amenities from Internet and DirecTV to a fitness center and bright laundry room. \n\nAn abundance of local cafes and restaurants add to the ever sweet aroma of Evanston living.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 credit check
Deposit: 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Move-in Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
deposit: $500 per dog
Cats
deposit: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 Maple have any available units?
1303 Maple offers studio floorplans starting at $1,125, one-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,495, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,625, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,095. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1303 Maple have?
Some of 1303 Maple's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1303 Maple currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Maple pet-friendly?
Yes, 1303 Maple is pet friendly.
Does 1303 Maple offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Maple offers parking.
Does 1303 Maple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Maple does not offer units with in unit laundry.