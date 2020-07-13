Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher cats allowed cable included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub cable included ceiling fan fireplace microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed parking on-site laundry bike storage internet access

Usually, naming of buildings is left to country English estates and manors. The Judson, at 1243 Judson is the standout exception in Evanston.



The apartment sunrooms, decorative fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout provide extra light and vintage charm, while the Internet amenity and Laundry Room offer modern convenience.



So, while it's true that you can't always get what you want, you can have both vintage and modern when you live at 1243 Judson in Evanston.