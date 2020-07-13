Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1243 Judson.
Amenities
on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
cable included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
parking
on-site laundry
bike storage
internet access
Usually, naming of buildings is left to country English estates and manors. The Judson, at 1243 Judson is the standout exception in Evanston.\n\nThe apartment sunrooms, decorative fireplaces and hardwood floors throughout provide extra light and vintage charm, while the Internet amenity and Laundry Room offer modern convenience.\n\nSo, while it's true that you can't always get what you want, you can have both vintage and modern when you live at 1243 Judson in Evanston.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Cable, Gas, Hot Water, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Move-in Fees: $150 move in fee, $75 credit check fee
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Cats
fee: $250 per cat
Parking Details: Street parking.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1243 Judson have any available units?
1243 Judson offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,755 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,365. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Evanston, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Evanston Rent Report.
What amenities does 1243 Judson have?
Some of 1243 Judson's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1243 Judson currently offering any rent specials?
1243 Judson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1243 Judson pet-friendly?
Yes, 1243 Judson is pet friendly.
Does 1243 Judson offer parking?
Yes, 1243 Judson offers parking.
Does 1243 Judson have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1243 Judson does not offer units with in unit laundry.