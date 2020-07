Amenities

recently renovated some paid utils carpet range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Georgeous 1BR 1 BATH For Rent - Property Id: 304971



1 Bedroom Bright Apartment

Monthly Rental: $900.00

***Unit has been updated***

Includes Eat in Kitchen

Unit is available NOW

Separate Bills you pay HEAT, ELECTRIC,

No Pets ......... No Smoking

1 Year Lease

Monthly Rent $ 900

Security Deposit Required $ 900

$45 Application required with credit and background Check

Great Location to Public Transportation

** On the street Parking

House is located in Triton College's District which is also located nearby.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/2844-n-75th-ct-elmwood-park-il/304971

Property Id 304971



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5960786)